Quavo hosts farmers market for Atlanta families for Thanksgiving

The farmers market served families within Urban Recipe’s food co-ops. Patricia Johnson, who lives in the west end, is a member of the co-op. She was able to get vegetables, fruit and turkey from Monday’s farmers market.

“I think they’ve done exceptionally well in how they had everything set up. They had it from A to Z, so you can’t go wrong with that. Everything that they’re giving out, families can really use.”

Nicaiah Render heard about the farmers market through the Tender Foundation, a local nonprofit that helps single moms in Atlanta. She was there with her 8-year-old daughter.

“It was really nice,” Render said. “You know there’s been inflation and things like that, so it’s really great to have this during the holidays. It makes you feel thankful that people in the community want to give back.”

Chef Kin Brown, of Chef Brown Catering, also provided cooking demonstrations for families. Former Atlanta Hawks forward Josh Smith helped serve at the event.

“I’ve been part of this community all my life,” said Smith, a College Park native. “I was born and raised here. As my kids are getting older, I want them to understand the importance of giving back to their community and being able to experience something so humbling.”

The inaugural event marked the first time that Urban Recipes has partnered with Quavo Cares. Jeremy Lewis, Urban Recipes’ executive director, said over 22,000 pounds of food was served in the market. Lewis said events like Huncho Farms are essential for Atlanta communities, given the rise of food insecurity.

A recent Emory University study found that 36% of stores in Atlanta’s majority-Black neighborhoods carried fresh produce compared to 61% in non-majority-Black neighborhoods.

Lewis was glad “to see someone willing to invest and contribute to their own community, finding ways to make sure people have the things that they otherwise may find challenging to really come by, especially at this time of year.”

“What’s great about them is that they’re not just one time,” he said. “They’re doing this over and over again in the community. Quavo, through his foundation, is able to support so many families and make sure that those families on Thanksgiving day have more than enough.”

The Migos rapper, Quavious Keyate Marshall, released his new album “Rocket Power” in August — his first offering since the death of his nephew and group mate Takeoff. Earlier this year, he met with lawmakers in an effort to reduce gun violence in the country.

On Sunday, Quavo will perform in a star-studded hip-hop tribute at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the Falcons plays against the New Orleans Saints.