Alexa Soto was raised in San Diego, California, in a tight-knit family who held their Mexican traditions close, especially at dinnertime. Her “heart flutters,” she writes, when she thinks about walking into her grandma’s home, where barbacoa was served every Christmas and huge pots of pozole routinely simmered on the stove.

When she announced to her parents she was going vegan, they were “beyond shocked.” Crash diets and an unhealthy relationship with her body image led her to get serious about cooking, she explains in “Plantas: Modern Vegan Recipes for Traditional Mexican Cooking” (Voracious, $35). The more she learned about ingredients, the more she considered their impact on her body as well as the planet.

But she didn’t want to stray from her heritage. Turns out she didn’t have to. “Mexican cooking is rooted in plants,” she states in the first line of her debut book. Corn, chiles, squash and tomatoes were staples of the pre-Columbian Aztec and Mayan diet, she continues. And fresh fruit juices, maize-based dishes, and vegetable accompaniments occupy much of the Mexican marketplace today.