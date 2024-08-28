Breaking: Several children with minor injuries in DeKalb school bus crash
AJC BOOKS FOR HOME COOKS

New vegan cookbook showcases Mexican flavors rooted in plants

‘Plantas: Modern Vegan Recipes for Traditional Mexican Cooking’ by Alexa Soto (Voracious, $35)
"Plantas: Modern Vegan Recipes for Traditional Mexican Cooking" by Alexa Soto (Voracious, $35)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

"Plantas: Modern Vegan Recipes for Traditional Mexican Cooking" by Alexa Soto (Voracious, $35)
By Susan Puckett – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Alexa Soto was raised in San Diego, California, in a tight-knit family who held their Mexican traditions close, especially at dinnertime. Her “heart flutters,” she writes, when she thinks about walking into her grandma’s home, where barbacoa was served every Christmas and huge pots of pozole routinely simmered on the stove.

When she announced to her parents she was going vegan, they were “beyond shocked.” Crash diets and an unhealthy relationship with her body image led her to get serious about cooking, she explains in “Plantas: Modern Vegan Recipes for Traditional Mexican Cooking” (Voracious, $35). The more she learned about ingredients, the more she considered their impact on her body as well as the planet.

But she didn’t want to stray from her heritage. Turns out she didn’t have to. “Mexican cooking is rooted in plants,” she states in the first line of her debut book. Corn, chiles, squash and tomatoes were staples of the pre-Columbian Aztec and Mayan diet, she continues. And fresh fruit juices, maize-based dishes, and vegetable accompaniments occupy much of the Mexican marketplace today.

ExploreMore cookbook reviews

That’s the underlying theme of Fueled Naturally, the blog she started nearly a decade ago, and throughout the beautifully photographed pages of “Plantas.” She begins with instructions for making staples such as lard-free tortillas, almond milk-based cotija cheese, and assorted rice and bean side dishes. Salsas, tacos and moles each get their own chapter, as do breakfast dishes, starters, drinks, main dishes and desserts.

Sliced mushrooms marinated in citrus juices, soy sauce, chipotles and spices stand in for beef in Hongos Portobello y Soya Asada Tacos — a hit with me and my carnivore husband, especially when swathed in Guacasalsa, a tangy puree of tomatillos, chiles and avocados.

Other recipes demonstrate how sauteed jackfruit mimics carnitas (pulled pork), hearts of palm substitutes for fish in ceviche, and potatoes and plant-based cheese alleviate the need for a roasted poblanos dairy filling.

While Soto’s now-deceased abuela never gave up meat, it’s a good bet she’d feel right at home at her granddaughter’s vegan table.

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Mi Barrio Facebook page

Mi Barrio closing in Grant Park after more than 20 years
Placeholder Image

Credit: Handout

A fun presentation leads to complex flavors in Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: Danielle Atkins

Southern recipes, stories that stand the test of time
Placeholder Image

Credit: Handout

Review: At Halidom Eatery in Atlanta, the space impresses more than the food
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Bob Townsend

Round Trip Brewing is expanding as it strives for more visibility 9m ago
Make Corner Cafe’s Potato Beignets28m ago
Transform wedge salad into hearty late-summer pasta salad35m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Whiplash in Gwinnett, Cobb as new law on immigration enforcement takes effect
Two workers killed at Delta maintenance facility near Hartsfield-Jackson
Few surprises as Falcons cut to 53, Taylor Heinicke remains on roster