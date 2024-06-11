$9.50 per breakfast item, $12.50 per lunch or dinner item, $7 for snacks. Available at thistle.co.

Cooked meals

Bea Lewis started Atlanta Meal Prep in 2015 to offer vegan, paleo, low-carb and gluten-free options. The big hit among our guests was her flavorful garlic citrus roasted pork tenderloin. We ordered it protein-only and paired it with roasted vegetables we already had at home. A close runner-up was the perfectly cooked black pepper roasted salmon with crispy herb and parmesan-tossed potatoes. The menu changes weekly, with 15 meals or proteins and 12 side dishes available. Deliveries of refrigerated meals are made Sundays and Mondays inside I-285 and are included in the price, as long as you order five meals or more.

$76 for five meals, $152 for 10 meals. Order at atlantamealprep.com for delivery, or pick up at All About Health, 5808 State Bridge Road, Johns Creek.

Packaged meals

Kristin Giteles opened Clean Eats With Kris in Marietta in 2014 to take the work out of providing healthy, delicious meals for families like hers. She takes care of meal planning and meal prep by providing more than 30 options each week for slow cooker/Instant Pot and sheet pan meals, casseroles and veggie sides. A new menu posts each Tuesday evening. Meals come individually packaged, with cooking instructions. Orders placed by noon Fridays are ready for pickup Mondays-Wednesdays. Our guests enjoyed the tender beef strips in the cooker broccoli cashew beef and the succulent shrimp in the “unfried” shrimp with cauliflower rice.

$8-$10 per serving. Pickup or delivery available within a 10-mile radius of 30066. Order at cleaneatingwithkristin.com.

