Make Corner Cafe’s Potato Beignets

Page suggests that if you’re not using these to garnish soup, the batter will make delicious potato pancakes. Just cook the scoops of batter on a well-greased griddle rather than frying them.

If the potatoes you are using are not a uniform size, cut them into similar-sized chunks so they will cook evenly. If you do not have a potato ricer, do not be tempted to use a whisk or an electric mixer to break down the cooked potatoes. The result will be gummy. Instead, push the cooked potatoes through a sieve with large holes or grate the cooked potatoes on the largest holes of a four-sided grater.

Corner Cafe’s Potato Beignets

1 1/4 pounds russet potatoes, peeled, cut into 2-inch chunks

1 tablespoon plus 1/4 teaspoon Morton kosher salt, divided

1/4 cup cornstarch

3 eggs, separated into whites and yolks

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

1/2 cup heavy cream, divided, plus more if needed

Canola oil, for frying

In a large saucepan, combine potatoes and 1 tablespoon salt and add water to cover potatoes by 1 inch. Bring water to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium and cook potatoes, uncovered, until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain potatoes in a colander and allow to cool slightly. When cool enough to handle, working over a large bowl, use a potato ricer to break the cooked potatoes down to a fluffy mash.

In a small bowl, stir together cornstarch, egg yolks, white pepper and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add cornstarch mixture to potatoes and stir gently. Stir in 1/4 cup heavy cream.

Using a hand mixer, whip remaining egg whites until stiff peaks form, about 3 to 3 minutes, and then fold into potato mixture. Stir in remaining 1/4 cup cream. If needed, add more cream until mixture has the consistency of pancake batter. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate 1 hour.

When ready to fry, heat 2 inches of oil in a large Dutch oven over high heat until oil reaches 350 degrees. Place a baking sheet lined with paper towels next to the cooktop.

Scoop batter with a 1/4-cup measure and gently drop batter into hot oil. Fry beignets until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove beignets from oil and drain on prepared baking sheet. Serve warm.

Makes 10.

Per serving (made with 1/2 cup heavy cream): 212 calories (percent of calories from fat, 69), 3 grams protein, 14 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 16 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), 63 milligrams cholesterol, 389 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Corner Cafe. 3070 Piedmont Road, Atlanta; 404-240-1978, cornercafeatlanta.com.

