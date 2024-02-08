Bravo’s “Top Chef” will return for Season 21 on March 20, and while it takes place in Wisconsin, Georgia viewers can expect to see representation from the Peach State.

Kenny Nguyen, executive chef at the Expat in Athens (owned by Atlanta-Journal Constitution drink columnists Jerry and Krista Slater), will be one of 15 contestants to take on this season’s set of culinary challenges, according to a news release.

A Philadelphia native, Nguyen took classes at the Art Institute of Atlanta before working in restaurants around New York City, according to his Bravo biography. During the pandemic, he moved back to Georgia where he took a job as executive chef at the Expat in Athens’ Five Points neighborhood. He is set to turn his Vietnamese pop-up concept Pretty Boy into a brick-and-mortar in Athens later this year.