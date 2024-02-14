Indian concept featuring eggs as the star ingredient opens its first Georgia location

The Eggholic team developed the blend of spices used throughout the menu, and the eggs are cooked in a variety of ways and combined with Indian street food-style dishes.

Menu highlights include boil tikka with boiled eggs, garlic and chillies; surti gotalo, which mixes shredded hard-boiled eggs with sunny side up eggs in the house spices; toofani curry with pieces of boiled eggs cooked in spicy gravy; and anda pulav, or rice cooked with boiled eggs and spices.

Some items that forgo the eggs include pani-puri, which is made of puffed wafers filled with chickpeas and potato, and sandwiches like the samosa cheese grill with samosa, veggies and mayo. Most of the menu is vegetarian, though there is a section with halal chicken.

Parth Dalal and his business partner Rushi Patel are the Suwanee location’s franchise owners. The concept has a special place in Dalal’s heart since this is the food he grew up eating and cooking. It’s his “soul food,” he said.

“When I eat it, I feel I’m back in my own country, on my streets,” Dalal said.

In India it’s popular to eat egg-style dishes as a “second dinner” around 10 or 11 p.m., he said.

The eatery opens today at 5 p.m. and will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

3155 Peachtree Parkway, Suwanee. 470-239-3255, theeggholic.com

