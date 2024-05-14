BreakingNews
House Speaker Johnson among GOP figures joining Trump's NY court appearance
ADVENTURES IN FOOD

From Athens to Atlanta, the magic of bakeries has helped mark occasions big and small

By Bill King – For the AJC
31 minutes ago

My mom was a great scratch baker, but we did get the occasional bakery treat when I was growing up — especially if we begged enough as we were walking by the shop!

To this day, I think bakeries are the best-smelling places around. I find that magical combination of spicy ginger, sweet cookies and cakes, and the warm, yeasty smell of baking bread positively intoxicating, and I’m not alone.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta
Various types of bread, including the French country loaf (seen here), are the specialty at Independent Baking Co. in Athens. (Bill King for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Bill King

icon to expand image

Credit: Bill King

My friend Dan Pelletier looks back fondly on his first visits to Henri’s Bakery & Deli in Buckhead. “The smell on entering was worth the trip, regardless of what I purchased,” he said.

However, for those of us who grew up in Athens or attended the University of Georgia, A&A Bakery, located downtown for decades, was, as Frazier Moore put it: “the best-smelling spot on God’s green earth.”

ExploreHere's to America's favorite slice of life
The A&A Bakery in downtown Athens served several generations of local residents and University of Georgia students. (Courtesy of Hargrett Library)

Credit: Hargrett Library

icon to expand image

Credit: Hargrett Library

And, noted Nancy Garner Cerrato, “You could smell the bakery long before you walked in the door.”

At certain hours in Athens, we probably had the best-smelling downtown around. In addition to A&A, Roslyn Marlow Wise said, you were “wrapped in the heavenly aroma of bread baking at Benson’s,” which made loaves of sliced white bread sold in local grocery stores.

ExploreFairground memories: Rides, games, smells, ‘fried something-on-a-stick’
Many young girls in Athens received doll cakes from A&A Bakery for their birthdays. (Courtesy of Cami Fowler)

Credit: Cami Fowler

icon to expand image

Credit: Cami Fowler

The first doughnuts I ever had were the glazed beauties from A&A that Dad used to bring home — left over from the break room at the branch bank he managed. A&A’s doughnuts were very popular, but so was just about everything else they made. Many families that attended church in the vicinity of downtown Athens swung by A&A after services on Sunday mornings to pick up some treats, and it wasn’t uncommon for kids to skip out on Sunday school to sneak over there.

A&A had a big presence at UGA, too. My wife, Leslie, recalls going there for brownies after she started at the university, and A&A cheese straws were a sorority and fraternity mainstay. Michael Simpson remembers stopping by on his way to class for the “best cinnamon roll I ever tasted. Often the rolls were still warm. Delicious beyond belief.”

Even after we had graduated, when we were back in town visiting my family, Leslie and I would drop by A&A for some of their delicious, fragrant gingerbread men. As Annette Feather recalled, “Nobody could bake gingerbread men like they could. My daughter knew she had done something extra special when I would bring them home to her.”

ExploreSundays at Grandma’s: Chicken, biscuits and mysteries of country life
A&A Bakery makes a cake delivery to a 1983 gathering at the University of Georgia athletic practice fields. (Courtesy of Tom McConnell)

Credit: Tom McConnell

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom McConnell

A&A also was the local go-to spot for birthday and wedding cakes. Many a little girl in Athens was feted with A&A’s legendary doll cakes, which featured a real doll in the middle, with the cake and icing around her shaped and decorated to look like her hooped-skirt ballgown. The bakery also did special occasion cakes, such as the five-tiered masterpiece (complete with the arch on top) for the UGA Alumni Society’s 150th birthday in 1984.

And A&A owner Robbie Lee Stone “made cakes that appeared in one of Kenny Rogers’ ‘Gambler’ movies,” recalled his granddaughter, Melissa Vickers.

It wasn’t all about sweets, either. “The main thing I remember about A&A,” Suzanne Carter said, “was salt-rising bread. My grandmother and our entire family absolutely loved it. It made delicious toast with butter and jam — the perfect combination of slightly salty bread with the sweetness of the jelly.”

Meanwhile, near our home in Athens’ Five Points district, another bakery, Stone’s Ideal, was run by Herschel Stone, brother of A&A’s owner. Betz Lowery Tillitsky remembers her favorites there were lady locks (also known as cream horns), while her sister preferred their chocolate bonbons. Stone’s closed around the end of 1964, but, Tillitsky said, “I never forgot that tiny, warm and inviting shop.”

After I’d graduated, Leslie was still at UGA and a bakery called Black Forest opened near where she lived, in a former gas station across the street from the U.S. Navy Supply Corps School (now UGA’s health sciences campus). I remember us going into it shortly after it opened — first time I ever had pralines!

ExploreKids’ birthdays: Giant mice, ball pits, arcades, pools and so much pizza
Many Atlantans have fond memories of the Rich’s Bakeshop and its coconut cake. (Charlotte B. Teagle/AJC)

Credit: AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: AJC

Once we had married and settled in Decatur, we went to the bakery in the Rich’s department store at the old North DeKalb Mall for birthday cakes. Recalled Mark Gunter: “They had the best chocolate-covered doughnuts and chocolate-covered, cream-filled eclairs. And their German chocolate cakes, too. And their coconut cake!” Rodney Owen said the Rich’s shops “were the best bakery in Atlanta during the 1970s.”

Sometimes, for lunch, I’d go by Le Gourmet bakery in the Peachtree Battle shopping center, because they had great sandwiches. I remember one day in the early 1990s standing in line there behind pitcher Tom Glavine of the Braves, then one of the biggest stars in baseball. I was impressed that, while he was making up his mind, he allowed other customers to go in front of him.

ExploreBringing back delicious memories from our family’s trips abroad
Southern Sweets’ old fashion chocolate cake is vegan, as it is made with Dutch processed cocoa and vegan Callebaut chocolate chunks and is frosted with a nondairy whipped topping. (Bill King for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Bill King

icon to expand image

Credit: Bill King

In the 2000s, we discovered Southern Sweets, located in a warehouse district near Decatur. Its old fashion chocolate cake (which actually turns out to be vegan!) has graced quite a few family birthday celebrations, and its spiced rustic apple pie is sublime.

Also, Leslie and our daughter, Olivia, are longtime fans of Alon’s in Morningside. When Olivia recently was visiting from North Carolina, they stopped by Alon’s and brought home a bag of treats, including croissants, a shokolina cake, a tiramisu torte and a kouign-amann (a sweet pastry made with multiple layers of laminated dough).

ExploreThe main dish at this lunch club is rock ’n’ roll
Among the baked delights available from Alon’s are (clockwise from top) a chocolate croissant, a classic croissant, a cheese Danish and a kouign-amann. (Bill King for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Bill King

icon to expand image

Credit: Bill King

And on a recent visit to my hometown, I stopped by Independent Baking Co. in Five Points, known primarily for its breads and pastries. I brought back several varieties of bread, including a fantastic French country loaf that was especially good toasted.

Meanwhile, back around the holidays, Leslie had ordered some chocolate chunk cookies for a visit by our son, Bill, and his family. Our granddaughter Nora wasn’t yet 3 years old at the time, and we gave her half of one of the treats. It was her very first chocolate cookie (mostly, she’d had vanilla wafers).

ExploreGrowing up in Athens, the Varisty's other hometown
Alon’s offers such treats as shokolina (left top), an eclair (right top) and a tiramisu torte (bottom). (Bill King for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Bill King

icon to expand image

Credit: Bill King

“You’re eating your cookie!” said Jenny, her mom. Nora corrected her: “Chocolate cookie.”

I think next time they visit, we’re going to have to go to a bakery and let Nora make some sweet childhood memories of her own.

For many more bakery memories, go to billkingquickcuts.wordpress.com. Bill King can be reached at junkyardblawg@gmail.com.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Bill King
Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy photo

His $1M Airbnb burned down. Rental giant won’t cover loss

Red Lobster temporarily closes three Georgia restaurants
18m ago

Credit: Rosie Manins

County loses appeal in deputy’s trans surgery case
17m ago

Credit: AJC, AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
In TV ad, Kemp derides Georgia Supreme Court challenger Barrow

Credit: AJC, AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
In TV ad, Kemp derides Georgia Supreme Court challenger Barrow

Credit: AP

TRUMP ON TRIAL
Cohen's testimony reveals Oval Office discussion on hush money repayment plan
16m ago
The Latest

Find flavorful fish and a smoky show in Decatur
1h ago
Stock Up: 3 food and drink products to enjoy from Alabama
1h ago
Pop-up accelerator food stall Punk Foodie at Ponce closes
Featured

Credit: AP

Braves Nation: Marcell Ozuna home run/RBI watch
EXCLUSIVE
Famed pitmaster Bryan Furman opening BBQ restaurant in Atlanta suburbs
Trump hush money trial: A timeline of key events in the case