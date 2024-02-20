Enjoy the taste of nostalgia by the spoonful

Verdure Kitchen and Cocktails offers a dish called summer roasted root burrata that is simple, savory and evocative of summertime memories.

Atop a mélange of roasted root vegetables is a wobbly sphere of burrata. The exterior is supple and yielding, and a spoonful of the white orb has the smooth texture of cream and soft bits of curd. The rich, ricotta-like heart has subtle sweetness and is seasoned with just the right amount of salt and pepper. A tangy reduction of white balsamic and basil puree, drizzled around the plate, complements each bite.

Roasting caramelizes the natural sugars in the vegetables, with sweet, tender results that go perfectly with the spreadable cheese. The carrots are sweet and clean, while the parsnips carry spiced, nutty, parsley-like notes. The roasted beets are like earthy candy.