Cultivate Food & Coffee joins Phipps Plaza food hall and more Atlanta restaurant news

Atlanta cafe Cultivate Food & Coffee has opened its second location in the Citizens Market food hall at Phipps Plaza in Buckhead.
The concept comes from restaurateur Johnny Liu, who opened the first location on Howell Mill Road in 2019. Liu also owns other Atlanta cafés, including Café at Pharr and The Hungry Peach.
The new Cultivate features a full coffee bar and grab-and-go menu items from all three brands. Highlights include the Honey Pot Latte (espresso with almond milk, vanilla and honey), the Lavender Matcha Green Latte (matcha green tea powder, milk, honey and lavender syrup), and Café at Pharr’s chicken salad sandwiches.
Credit: CAMEREN E. ROGERS / cameren.e.ro
Cultivate replaces EllaMia, a coffee shop with sandwiches and pastries that opened as part of the original vendor lineup when the food hall debuted in 2023.
Other concepts in the food hall include burger stall Umami Burger; sushi spot Krispy Rice; Sam’s Crispy Chicken, which serves grilled and fried chicken sandwiches; pan-Asian concept Sa’Moto; Italian sandwich shop Cicci di Carne; El Pollo Verde, which serves organic chicken salads and bowls; and Soom Soom Mediterranean.
Cultivate’s opening hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. The restaurant is slated to open new locations at Battery Atlanta at Truist Park and in Alpharetta and Woodstock in the coming months.
Food truck Azucar Cuban Cuisine is set to open a brick-and-mortar soon at 2142 Johnson Ferry Road NE in Brookhaven. The menu features items including Cuban sandwiches, pan con bistec, palomillo steak, Cuban coffee.
Fast-casual chain Super Chix is set to open its third metro Atlanta location this year in the Avenue East Cobb development. The eatery, which offers chicken sandwiches and tenders, fries, salads, and frozen custard, will be housed in a 3,800-square-foot space near Sephora and will be operated by Missy Newks.
Avenue East Cobb is also home to Peach State Pizza, Press Waffle Co. and Tin Pin Game Bar, with Round Trip Brewing Company set to open in the next few months.
