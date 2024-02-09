Cultivate Food & Coffee joins Phipps Plaza food hall and more Atlanta restaurant news

Atlanta cafe Cultivate Food & Coffee has opened its second location in the Citizens Market food hall at Phipps Plaza in Buckhead.

The concept comes from restaurateur Johnny Liu, who opened the first location on Howell Mill Road in 2019. Liu also owns other Atlanta cafés, including Café at Pharr and The Hungry Peach.

The new Cultivate features a full coffee bar and grab-and-go menu items from all three brands. Highlights include the Honey Pot Latte (espresso with almond milk, vanilla and honey), the Lavender Matcha Green Latte (matcha green tea powder, milk, honey and lavender syrup), and Café at Pharr’s chicken salad sandwiches.