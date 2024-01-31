Nothing takes the joy out of cooking faster than a recipe flop. It’s somewhat reassuring, however, to know even seasoned pros sometimes mess up. Sohla El-Waylly cites herself as an example.

In the opening pages of her debut cookbook, “Start Here: Instructions for Becoming a Better Cook” (Knopf, $45), El-Waylly fesses up to the stuck salmon fillets, undercooked Thanksgiving turkeys and broken gingerbread houses that brought her to tears early in her culinary journey.

With experience, she came to embrace those mistakes, viewing each as an opportunity to discover something new. “My confidence in the kitchen comes from failing,” writes El-Waylly, a classically trained chef who has become a familiar face in New York Times cooking videos and on TV shows including HBO Max’s “The Big Brunch.” Those discoveries have made her not only a better cook but also a brilliant teacher, as evidenced in this 578-page doorstopper.