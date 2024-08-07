Ben Tish honed the complex technical skills of formal French cooking in the kitchens of Michelin-starred restaurants in and around London. But it wasn’t until he helped open a new Italian restaurant, Al Duca, in 2000 that he understood and appreciated the simple beauty of seasonality and provenance.

“Spiky, fresh young artichokes glistening with dew flown in from Sardinia that morning and only available for six weeks a year were like nothing I’d seen before,” he recalls. “I could even smell the tomatoes before they had arrived in the kitchen.” Inspired, he traveled the Mediterranean region to study the culinary styles of the countries within.

He went on to open restaurants and write cookbooks influenced by his travels. For his fifth and latest book, “Mediterra: Recipes From the Islands and Shores of the Mediterranean” (Bloomsbury, $35), he showcases dishes representing 17 countries, each designed for easy execution in home kitchens, in chapters organized by region.