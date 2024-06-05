More than a decade ago, chef Deuki Hong and journalist Matt Rodbard set out on a cross-country journey to explore the umami-loaded cooking sizzling within America’s most vibrant Korean communities. From that research came “Koreatown: A Cookbook,” a 2016 New York Times bestseller.

Today Hong, who earned early accolades cooking in prestigious New York restaurants including Momofuku, now runs an ice cream shop and two bakeries in San Francisco. Rodbard, a two-time James Beard Award winner, edits TASTE, the online food and culture magazine he founded, and hosts an accompanying podcast.

They’ve continued to stay on top of the ever-evolving Korean food scene, which has flourished throughout the world right along with K-pop and a litany of Korean TV and movie hits. All are part of a cultural phenomenon known as the Korean Wave, or Hallyu.