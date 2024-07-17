Growing up, James Beard-nominated baker Renato Poliafito endured so much teasing over his hard-to-pronounce name that he briefly tried going by “Joe,” the anglicization of his middle name, Giuseppe.

Poliafito tells the tale in a recipe headnote for Zeppole di San Giuseppe, cherry-topped cream puffs traditionally served for the Feast of San Giuseppe, in his fifth cookbook, “Dolci! American Baking With an Italian Accent” (Knopf, $38).

The nickname didn’t stick. He adds, “It wasn’t until much later that I realized my name was pretty fantastic, and wholly unique.” The same could be said for “Dolci!”, Italian for “sweets.” This collection of sugary and savory treats captures the Italian American DNA that Poliafito, a proud son of first-generation Sicilian immigrants, now embraces.