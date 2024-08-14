I tend to dismiss cookbooks with the words “weight loss” on the cover. I feel hungry before I even open them. Instead, I try to follow the advice put forth by Michael Pollan “Eat food. Not too much. Mostly plants.”

But as I struggled to squeeze into a dress that fit comfortably a year ago, I wondered if I needed a bit more structure. I read Kiki Nelson’s “Plantifully Simple: 100 Plant-Based Recipes and Meal Plans for Health and Weight Loss” (Simon Element, $32.50) with an open mind.

Six years ago, Nelson began sharing her story of losing 70 pounds, along with recipes and strategies for keeping them off, on social media, at health conferences, and in books (her 2020 breakout, “Plantifully Lean,” was recently reissued in an expanded format). She tells how a low-carb, high-protein, high-fat regimen left her heavier and less healthy than before. So she tried the opposite approach: cutting out all animal products and most added fat, and bulking up her plates with produce, whole grains, nuts and seeds.