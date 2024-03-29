Celebrate the season with spring cocktails around metro Atlanta

292 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-221-2600, wreckingbarbrewpub.com

French mai tai at Kimball House. With a funky, earthy, vegetal rhum agricole blanc base, along with hazelnut orgeat, botanical spirit escubac and anise-like chervil, this mai tai at Kimball House is bright and refreshing.

303 E. Howard St., Decatur. 404-378-3502, kimball-house.com

Your 3rd cage at Your 3rd Spot. This tequila-based, passionfruit-laced cocktail comes in pairs. Served in hand-blown glass bird vessels, the blushing pink margarita-like drink is both sweet and tart, with a flutter of flavor.

400 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. 770-230-3033, your3rdspot.com

Lychee rose martini at Steak Market Atlanta. The nitro martinis here are quite a spectacle, and they also taste good. Using liquid nitrogen, the drink comes with a smoke show and the flavors of green tea lychee vodka, lychee liqueur, lychee lime juice and rose syrup. The extravagant cocktail also comes with a nitrogen rose.

793 Juniper St., Atlanta. 470-355-6540, steakmarket.com

Pineapple spice concoction at Verdure Kitchen and Cocktails. Made with pineapple nectar, ginger, mint and spicy reposado Ghost tequila, this cocktail was created to put a tantalizing tingle on your palate. It looks and feels like the sun — bright and warming.

560 Dutch Valley Road, Atlanta. 404-968-9246, verdurekitchen.com

En saison at Le Bon Nosh. This drink includes sweet, fragrant violet syrup, herbal yellow chartreuse, lemon juice, kumquat and mint stirred together in a glass with Empress Indigo gin, which provides both a subtle earthiness and a stunning hue from butterfly pea flower.

65 Irby Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-835-2007, lebonnosh.com

Beltline Barbie at Breaker Breaker. A sure sign of spring in Atlanta is a frozen cocktail along the Beltline, and this Barbie is more than just pretty pinkness. It combines Aperol, gin, sparkling wine and fresh grapefruit juice.

921 Wylie St. SE, Atlanta. 404-254-2969, breakerbreakeratl.com

Wonderland at Aria. The bright, fresh wonderland cocktail drinks like a bergamot gimlet, with a mixture of gin, Italicus liqueur and lemon juice. The bittersweet herbal digestif génépy adds balance and the lovely taste and scent of camomile.

490 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 404-233-7673, aria-atl.com

Limoncello reviver at La Bella Pig. For spring, Blind Pig Parlour Bar has transformed into La Bella Pig — inspired by Capri, with lemon trees and a cocktail menu to match. The limoncello reviver combines limoncello, Castle gin, Lillet Blanc aperitif and lemon juice for a light, citrusy take on a corpse reviver fit for the Amalfi Coast.

128 E. Andrews Drive, Atlanta. 404-848-9100, theblindpigparlourbar.com

Flower pepper at Ladybird Grove and Mess Hall. A house-made shrub with seasonal strawberries and Sichuan peppercorn adds fruity sweetness and heat to this gin cocktail. It also includes lemon juice, fresh basil leaves and a topping of bubbles, and is fun to sip on the large outdoor space along the Beltline.

684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., Atlanta. 404-458-6838, ladybirdatl.com

