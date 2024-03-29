Food & Dining

Celebrate the season with spring cocktails around metro Atlanta

Steak Market Atlanta's lychee rose martini is both a delicious cocktail and performance art. Courtesy of Steak Market Atlanta

Credit: Hanodut

Credit: Hanodut

Steak Market Atlanta's lychee rose martini is both a delicious cocktail and performance art. Courtesy of Steak Market Atlanta
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
31 minutes ago

Just as the metro Atlanta area spring scenery is awash in bright colors, fresh herbs and the scent of flowers, so, too, are cocktail menus. Try one of these drinks that celebrate the season.

The rite of spring cocktail at Wrecking Bar combines vodka, Boomsma and citrus. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Rite of spring at Wrecking Bar Brewpub. It’s not all about beer at Wrecking Bar — the menu includes a rite of spring cocktail that is like a burst of sunshine in a glass. Added to the base of house-infused citrus Wheatley vodka is Dutch herbal Boomsma, as well as orange bitters, basil and lemon juice.

292 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-221-2600, wreckingbarbrewpub.com

Kimball House’s French mai tai is bright and refreshing. Courtesy of Miles Macquarrie

French mai tai at Kimball House. With a funky, earthy, vegetal rhum agricole blanc base, along with hazelnut orgeat, botanical spirit escubac and anise-like chervil, this mai tai at Kimball House is bright and refreshing.

303 E. Howard St., Decatur. 404-378-3502, kimball-house.com

www.brandonjohnamato.com

Your 3rd cage at Your 3rd Spot. This tequila-based, passionfruit-laced cocktail comes in pairs. Served in hand-blown glass bird vessels, the blushing pink margarita-like drink is both sweet and tart, with a flutter of flavor.

400 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. 770-230-3033, your3rdspot.com

Lychee rose martini at Steak Market Atlanta. The nitro martinis here are quite a spectacle, and they also taste good. Using liquid nitrogen, the drink comes with a smoke show and the flavors of green tea lychee vodka, lychee liqueur, lychee lime juice and rose syrup. The extravagant cocktail also comes with a nitrogen rose.

793 Juniper St., Atlanta. 470-355-6540, steakmarket.com

The pineapple spice concoction at Midtown's Verdure Kitchen and Cocktails is bright and warming. Courtesy of Verdure Kitchen and Cocktails

Pineapple spice concoction at Verdure Kitchen and Cocktails. Made with pineapple nectar, ginger, mint and spicy reposado Ghost tequila, this cocktail was created to put a tantalizing tingle on your palate. It looks and feels like the sun — bright and warming.

560 Dutch Valley Road, Atlanta. 404-968-9246, verdurekitchen.com

The colorful hue of the en saison at Le Bon Nosh comes from gin infused with butterfly pea flower. Courtesy of Lisbon Racquet Club

En saison at Le Bon Nosh. This drink includes sweet, fragrant violet syrup, herbal yellow chartreuse, lemon juice, kumquat and mint stirred together in a glass with Empress Indigo gin, which provides both a subtle earthiness and a stunning hue from butterfly pea flower.

65 Irby Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-835-2007, lebonnosh.com

The Beltline Barbie at Breaker Breaker combines Aperol, gin, sparkling wine and fresh grapefruit juice. Courtesy of Breaker Breaker

Beltline Barbie at Breaker Breaker. A sure sign of spring in Atlanta is a frozen cocktail along the Beltline, and this Barbie is more than just pretty pinkness. It combines Aperol, gin, sparkling wine and fresh grapefruit juice.

921 Wylie St. SE, Atlanta. 404-254-2969, breakerbreakeratl.com

www.brandonjohnamato.com

Wonderland at Aria. The bright, fresh wonderland cocktail drinks like a bergamot gimlet, with a mixture of gin, Italicus liqueur and lemon juice. The bittersweet herbal digestif génépy adds balance and the lovely taste and scent of camomile.

490 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 404-233-7673, aria-atl.com

www.brandonjohnamato.com

Limoncello reviver at La Bella Pig. For spring, Blind Pig Parlour Bar has transformed into La Bella Pig — inspired by Capri, with lemon trees and a cocktail menu to match. The limoncello reviver combines limoncello, Castle gin, Lillet Blanc aperitif and lemon juice for a light, citrusy take on a corpse reviver fit for the Amalfi Coast.

128 E. Andrews Drive, Atlanta. 404-848-9100, theblindpigparlourbar.com

Ladybird Grove and Mess Hall's flower pepper cocktail has a strawberry and Sichuan peppercorn shrub mixed with gin. Courtesy of Ladybird Grove and Mess Hall

Flower pepper at Ladybird Grove and Mess Hall. A house-made shrub with seasonal strawberries and Sichuan peppercorn adds fruity sweetness and heat to this gin cocktail. It also includes lemon juice, fresh basil leaves and a topping of bubbles, and is fun to sip on the large outdoor space along the Beltline.

684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., Atlanta. 404-458-6838, ladybirdatl.com

