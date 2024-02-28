But something was still missing. My frittatas lost their beautiful “puff” once they were removed from the oven. There had to be a way to keep them from deflating into fancy egg pancakes.

I discovered the secret in Ina Garten’s Potato and Basil Frittata recipe. She adds flour and baking powder. When I used both ingredients with full-fat Greek yogurt, my frittatas stayed tall even when cooled.

Incorporating these few changes when you make frittatas will undoubtedly transform them from mundane into magical meals.

Chadwick Boyd is a chef, entertaining expert and frequent magazine contributor. Find his work at chadwickboydlifestyle.com.

RECIPES

These frittata recipes use 10 eggs to make them more substantial than a typical frittata. The fillings are mixed into the egg base so they don’t settle on the bottom of the pan; a small amount is also placed on top of the frittatas once baked to emphasize the flavors. A 10-inch ovenproof skillet, like a cast-iron pan, is used, along with a standard muffin pan. Full-fat Greek yogurt is employed to keep a creamy consistency and activate the baking powder and flour to give the frittatas a beautiful lift. For best results, do not over-mix the eggs or yogurt.

Once you get the hang of it, you can make a customized frittata using the technique and ratio of eggs, Greek yogurt, flour and baking soda listed in these recipes, plus 1 1/4 cup of virtually any cooked filling. Reserve a little of your filling for garnish if desired.

Springy Herb Frittata

Kuku sabzi, a traditional Persian omelet that overflows with chopped herbs, is the inspiration for this airy, spring-forward frittata. Pungent green onions, tarragon, basil and parsley are finely chopped and stirred into the eggs with a handful saved for garnish. Crumbles of soft feta are dropped in just before baking to add creaminess and a bit of salt. A few lemon wedges are served on the side to balance the sharpness of the herbs. It’s a fresh and filling meal that can double for dinner or a special brunch.

Potato and Pea Frittata

This exceptionally flavorful frittata features the core filling ingredients of Indian samosas. Potatoes (any variety will do) and onions are tossed in fragrant garam masala and olive oil and cooked like breakfast potatoes until tender and crispy. Fresh ginger, bits of jalapeno and spring peas are stirred in before the filling is merged with the egg base and baked. Fresh cilantro and mint are sprinkled on top once the frittata has slightly cooled. Rather than cutting into traditional wedges, serve with a large spoon to scoop out portions directly from the skillet.

Florentine Frittata Muffins

This recipe is loaded with spinach and cream cheese with a whisper of nutmeg, harkening to the flavors of classic creamed spinach. These fun, personal-sized frittatas are baked in a standard-size muffin pan, rather than the 10-inch skillet. They are an easy way to serve a hungry crowd or make in big batches and freeze for fast-moving mornings or grab-and-go, protein-rich snacks. Once baked and cooled, seal in a zip-close bag and freeze for up to three months. To reheat, place on a plate and microwave on high for 45 seconds to 1 minute.

