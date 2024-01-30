BreakingNews
Dish of the Week: Turkish breakfast at Agora Midtown
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
15 minutes ago

When Cafe Agora’s Peachtree Place location reopened this past fall as Agora Midtown — after a yearlong renovation and expansion — the upscale newness brought more than gorgeous decor from Turkey; there’s also a new brunch in town. And the Turkish breakfast there is as much an experience as it is a meal.

The large platter includes a range of foods that is perfect for pairing dishes and communal dining. There are dips and sauces, a mixture of olives, cucumber tomato salad, honeycomb, as well as homemade Turkish breads and jams. You can try each with one of the many cheeses: tangy Bulgarian feta; grilled, stretchy halloumi; and fresh cokelek, which is like cottage cheese.

Each breakfast comes with a choice of an egg dish as well. Go for the menemen. Similar to shakshuka, the fluffy scrambled eggs are cooked delicately with a base of tomatoes and green peppers in olive oil. The dish is seasoned with paprika and mixed with melted kasseri cheese.

Agora Midtown. 92 Peachtree Place, Atlanta. 404-253-2997, agoracuisine.com

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

