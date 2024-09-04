As summer hangs on, here are 3 wines we’re enjoying

We’re in that time of the year that Georgians recognize as the false hope of fall, when a brief period of cooler weather is followed by another series of ripping hot days. So, variety is the key to how we dress, what we feel like eating and the wines we drink.

While we have many favorite wines, here are three styles that we have in heavy rotation right now. As they all cost less than $30 per bottle, we encourage you to seek them out.

Medici Ermete phermento lambrusco di sorbara. The current favorite for us is this dry, fizzy lambrusco made from the sorbara grape, which tends toward a deeper shade of rose, rather than inky red. It is bone-dry and refreshing, with flavors of watermelon rind and green strawberry, and it pairs as well with light, crunchy salads as it does with fried chicken or crab rangoon.