12 fish sandwiches to try in metro Atlanta

The Velvet Hippo's Vietnamese-style fish sandwich is served on a soft, round bun but uses the classic flavors of a banh mi. Jan. 29, 2024 (Courtesy of the Velvet Hippo)

The Velvet Hippo's Vietnamese-style fish sandwich is served on a soft, round bun but uses the classic flavors of a banh mi. Jan. 29, 2024 (Courtesy of the Velvet Hippo)
By
Updated 31 minutes ago

Whether you’re taking a stab at being a pescatarian, observing Lent or just looking for a satisfying option from the sea, these fish sandwiches are worth a try.

Italian tuna sandwich from E. 48th Street Market. This Dunwoody institution has been slinging sandwiches since 1986. While the deli’s meat options get the most attention, there are a few choices for those who prefer seafood. Try the Italian tuna sandwich with onion, tomato and olive oil on fresh-baked bread.

2462 Jett Ferry Road, Dunwoody. 770-392-1499, e48thstreetmarket.com

Spicy Tunisian tuna sandwich from Alon’s Bakery. Get your fish with a Mediterranean kick with this sandwich, which tops tuna with capers, preserved lemon, potato, hard-boiled egg, onion tomato and harissa sauce, all on a baguette.

Multiple locations. alons.com

The grilled mahi mahi sandwich at Big B's Fish Joint.

Blackened mahi mahi sandwich at Big B’s Fish Joint. The “handhelds” offered at Big B’s Fish Joint are plentiful. If you’re looking for something a little healthier, try the blackened mahi mahi filet with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, pickled red onion and tartar sauce.

4600 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 470-355-8326, bigbsfishjoint.com

Smoked Gulf fish melt at Breaker Breaker. Indulge with this cheesy fish sandwich from this popular Beltline spot with a large patio and seafood-focused menu. Fish is smothered in Swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, crushed potato chips and pickled chiles.

921 Wyle St., Atlanta. breakerbreakeratl.com.

The grouper sandwich is the most popular dish on the Fishmonger menu, according to the staff at the restaurant.

Blackened grouper at Fishmonger. The menu at the much-lauded Fishmonger, which recently landed a spot in Atlanta’s Michelin Guide, is chock full of delicious seafood options. The most popular is the blackened grouper with Old Bay-style seasoning, Florida sauce, pickled peppers, herb salad and tomato on a Martin’s seeded bun.

Multiple locations, instagram.com/atlantafishmonger

Lobster Banh Mi in Duluth sells its namesake sandwich for $9.95. As you can see, it’s a real beauty. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Lobster banh mi at Lobster Banh Mi. Treat yourself with the lobster banh mi, which sees lobster meat topped with typical banh mi ingredients like marinated carrots, daikon radish, sliced cucumbers and jalapenos, all sandwiched between baguette slices. If lobster isn’t your thing, the restaurant also offers crab and shrimp as fillings.

3095 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Duluth. 770-910-7175, lobsterbanhmi.com

Rapper’s Delight salmon philly from Local Green Atlanta. This mostly vegan restaurant features a small selection of pescatarian items including this gem with grilled salmon topped with grilled peppers, mushrooms, onions, melted vegan mozzarella and drizzled with the restaurant’s “Liquid Gold” sauce.

19 Joseph Lowery Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 770-883-8291, localgreenatlanta.com

Half & Half at The Po’Boy Shop. There are plenty of fish po’boys at the Po’Boy Shop in Decatur, but we’re partial to the Half & Half, which marries fried shrimp and oysters drizzled with spicy remoulade. The clincher on this and all the po’boys prepared at this humble spot is the bread: authentic Leidenheimer Baking Co. baguettes from NOLA.

1369 Clairmont Road, Decatur. 678-974-8725, thepoboyshopatl.com.

Fried catfish sandwich at Rodney Scott’s BBQ. Rodney Scott’s is known for its smoked meats, but don’t sleep on the restaurant’s fried catfish sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce and served on white bread.

668 Metropolitan Pkwy SW, Atlanta. 678-855-7377, rodneyscottsbbq.com

Vietnamese-style fried fish sandwich at Velvet Hippo. The list at this new sandwich shop changes frequently, but the Vietnamese-style fried fish sandwich has remained a mainstay. The fish is covered with umami aioli, pickled carrots, radish, cucumber, cilantro and basil. Enjoy it on the outdoor patio with a cold cocktail.

27 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. instagram.com/thevelvethippoavondale

Victory at Sea at Victory Sandwich Bar. There are plenty of meat options on the Victory menu, but this bright sandwich satisfies with the fishiness of white anchovies balanced by lemon mayo and frisee.

340 Church St., Decatur, 404-377-9300 and 913 Bernina Ave. NE, 404-963-1742. vicsandwich.com

Takeout from Wrecking Bar: crispy cod sandwich with fries; corn pups, fried okra and the Juice Willis: What’s Just Hoppened IPA. Courtesy of Wendell Brock

Crispy Cod at Wrecking Bar Brewpub. This sandwich, which has been a staple in different iterations on Wrecking Bar’s menu for years, takes a big hunk of cornmeal-crusted cod and tops it with shredded iceberg lettuce, shaved onion, house-made pickles and tartar sauce.

292 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-221-2600, wreckingbarbrewpub.com

