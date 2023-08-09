What’s new on Georgia’s college campuses for fall 2023?

College campuses around metro Atlanta soon will be swarming with students, who will be greeted by new buildings and just-launched programs.

Here’s a look at what’s happening at universities and colleges, from prominent hires to student services.

Agnes Scott College

The private college in Decatur is renovating its Main Hall, work it expects to complete by fall 2024. The building will house the Center for Career Discovery and Professional Success, which will include interview rooms for students to meet with prospective employers and services from career coaches. Classes begin Aug. 23.

Atlanta Metropolitan State College

Certificates and associate degrees are now available in cybersecurity, customer relationship management and financial technology. The college also started an online bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Classes start Aug. 14.

Berry College

Students can now major in data analytics, data science, and in sport leadership and strategy. The college is also developing a physician associate program to launch in 2025 to be housed in a $25 million health sciences building, construction of which is expected to begin in 2024.

The school in June named Haley Morgan Smith as its first chief diversity and belonging officer. Classes start Aug. 21.

Clark Atlanta University

The university created an Office of New Student and Family Programs that will coordinate programs and communicate with families. The office will work with admissions, financial aid, student affairs and other Clark Atlanta officials. Classes start Aug. 16.

Clayton State University

Several new leaders have taken over high-level posts. Kimberly McLeod is the new provost and vice president for academic affairs. Montrese Adger Fuller is the vice president for advancement and strategic initiatives, and Don Stansberry is the vice president of student affairs, among other changes.

For those who missed registering to take classes in August, the school’s “Next Wave” program gives students a chance to participate in eight-week classes that start in October. The university also will offer two new undergraduate engineering concentrations and six new psychology concentrations. Classes start Aug. 12.

Emory University

Emory University students of all faiths have a new place to gather, worship, pray and meditate on campus. The school is opening the Emory Interfaith Center on North Decatur Road in a building that underwent a $1.5 million renovation.

The university also is renovating 18,500 square feet on the third floor of Cox Hall to create spaces for historically underrepresented student groups to socialize and organize. The spaces are designated for the Asian Student Center, Center for Women, Centro Latinx, Emory Black Student Union and LGBT+ Life.

Beginning this fall with all first-year students, Emory students must complete a hands-on learning experience in order to graduate. The university said the new requirement will expose students to opportunities to do research, study abroad, complete an internship or engage in other kinds of learning. Classes start Aug. 23.

Georgia Gwinnett College

Two new biomedical sciences certificate programs have launched. They are intended to help students who intend to apply to health professional programs. One is for students who completed their baccalaureate degree but need to finish upper-level coursework. The other is for career changers who need to finish science prerequisites.

Georgia Gwinnett also will welcome its first Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence. JaneFrances Banseka, from the University of Bamenda in Cameroon, will teach environmental science courses this year. Construction of a Convocation Center is expected to be done by next fall. Classes begin Aug. 14.

Georgia Piedmont Technical College

The college is in the midst of renovating its Clarkston and Covington campuses, including making exterior improvements and updating bookstores, libraries and student common areas. A truck driving range at the Covington campus will be complete for the first cohort of students this fall. Officials have said the center will help train more than 200 students annually as they prepare to obtain their commercial driver’s licenses. Classes begin Aug. 21.

Georgia State University

Georgia State University will launch two graduate certificate programs. One is in policy analytics and another is public management and leadership. Both are offered through the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies.

A student-run cafe will open in the University Library on the Atlanta campus. It also will provide learning and career opportunities for students who work in the eatery. Classes begin Aug. 21.

Georgia Tech

The fall semester marks a major expansion of need-based financial aid to support Georgia students from low-income families. The G. Wayne Clough Georgia Tech Promise Program will now cover the cost of college for Georgia students whose families earn $55,000 or less annually. The previous income threshold provided help to students who lived at or below the federal poverty line. In 2020, that was $26,200 for a family of four.

By late September, the Georgia Tech Library aims to finish the installation of a roughly 40-foot curved screen with interactive tablet stations that will allow viewers to check out digital exhibits, watch lectures and experience other multimedia features. Officials are calling the new high-tech feature at Price Gilbert Memorial Library the “Interactive Media Zone.”

Students can complete degrees in three new majors: environmental science, atmospheric and ocean sciences, and solid earth and planetary sciences.

Classes begin Aug. 21.

Gwinnett Technical College

The new 82,000-square-foot Computer Information Systems, Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies Building opened with classrooms, an esports lab and a gaming technologies room. The college also renovated other campus facilities as part of that $42 million construction project.

The college is rolling out a partnership with Ford Motor Co. to train automotive technicians through a two-year, hands-on program. A natural gas technician certificate will be offered at the Gwinnett school and at Atlanta Technical College through a partnership with Atlanta Gas Light Foundation. Classes begin Aug. 14.

Kennesaw State University

The Marietta campus of Kennesaw State University’s student recreation center will reopen after a $6.8 million renovation. The project includes filling in the pool to add room for more weightlifting and fitness equipment, upgrades to mechanical and electrical systems, and exterior work.

The university also will launch bachelor of science degree programs in data science and analytics as well as in health and physical activity leadership. Classes begin Aug. 14.

Morehouse College

Several new hires are bringing their expertise to Morehouse College. Hodan Hassan has been named vice president and chief advancement officer of the Office of Institutional Advancement. Robbie Morganfield is the executive director of the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Journalism, and Derrick Brooms is the executive director of the college’s Black Men’s Research Institute. Classes begin Aug. 16.

Morehouse School of Medicine

Dr. John H. Stewart IV is joining the private, historically Black Atlanta medical school as its chair of the Department of Surgery. Stewart earned his medical degree from Howard University and was the founding director of the Louisiana State University-Louisiana Children’s Medical Center Health Cancer Center. New student orientations began in June.

Morris Brown College

The private Atlanta college is poised to enroll its largest incoming first-year class in 20 years, said President Kevin James. He said an enrollment number was not yet available. The school achieved full accreditation status last year after a two-decade push to regain it.

The college also hired Toneyce Randolph to serve as provost and vice president of academic affairs. Randolph most recently worked at Clinton College in South Carolina.

Classes begin Aug. 14.

Oglethorpe University

A Chick-fil-A executive is now the Board of Trustees’ chair for the private school in Brookhaven. Tammy Pearson is a 1986 Oglethorpe graduate and the vice president and assistant general counsel at Chick-fil-A.

The school is launching a master of business administration degree. It’s also opening an Intercultural Center. The student support and advocacy center is part of Oglethorpe’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Classes begin Aug. 28.

Savannah College of Art and Design

SCAD Atlanta will open a residential, academic and wellness building located at 1470 Spring St. in Midtown Atlanta. The complex will house 400 students, two theaters, a campus bookstore, lounge spaces, classrooms, workshops and a rooftop pool.

The Atlanta location also will offer a bachelor of fine arts in performing arts degree, previously only available at the Savannah site. The fall quarter begins Sept. 11.

Spelman College

The historically Black women’s college in Atlanta will introduce a new food vendor, Bon Appetit, to manage its dining services. The change comes after parents and students complained about the quality and type of food options on campus. Additionally, the popular Atlanta-based restaurant Slutty Vegan will open a spot on campus as well as ACE Sushi.

Intramural basketball, tennis and volleyball will start up this fall after Spelman discontinued its athletics program about a decade ago. Swimming will be added in the spring.

The college also is adding two new minors in game design and development and also in refugee and forced migration studies.

Construction work at the Rockefeller Arts Building is expected to wrap up this month, with the facility opening for classes in early 2024. The upgrades include a renovated theater, lobby and dressing rooms. Classes begin Aug. 16.

University of Georgia

Cluck cluck, agriculture students, you’re in luck.

The University of Georgia expects to finish building a 70,000-square-foot, more than $54 million Poultry Science Building in October. The new facility is intended to train students and equip faculty to support Georgia and the nation’s poultry industry.

Fans attending football games at Sanford Stadium will see the first phase of a $68.5 million improvement project come to life. The work includes new gate locations, a wider concourse and restroom updates.

UGA, which has given nearly $1.5 million in scholarships to help students with the cost of experiential learning opportunities, will commit another $1 million in the coming semester to expand the program. Classes begin Aug. 16.

University of North Georgia

Newly hired President Michael Shannon is starting the school year with a 45-day “listening tour” aimed at connecting with students, faculty and staff at the University of North Georgia’s five campuses.

The university also will expand a mentoring program for first-generation college students to the Dahlonega campus this fall. The program, which launched at the Gainesville campus three years ago, links students who are the first in their families to go to college with faculty and staff mentors.

And a program that helps associate’s degree students earn their bachelor’s degree will expand from the Oconee campus to the Gainesville campus. Pathway+ groups first-year students enrolled in associate degree programs in some of the same classes to form learning communities and provides scholarship opportunities. Classes begin Aug. 21.

University of West Georgia

The first cohort of students will start a master’s degree in applied business analytics this fall at the University of West Georgia. Classes begin Aug. 9.

