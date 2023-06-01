X

Georgia Board of Regents hires president for University of North Georgia

Credit: University System of Georgia

Credit: University System of Georgia

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

The University of North Georgia has its next president.

The Georgia Board of Regents on Thursday hired Michael P. Shannon, an administrator at Georgia Tech, for the top job at the University of North Georgia. The vote came a week after the board named Shannon its sole finalist for the position.

Shannon’s new job will start July 1.

ExploreFinalist chosen to be next University of North Georgia president

The retired U.S. Army officer is currently Georgia Tech’s interim executive vice president for administration and finance and interim chief business officer.

The University of North Georgia enrolls about 18,000 students at multiple campuses, including in Dahlonega. It’s also one of six senior military colleges in the nation.

“I’m thrilled to serve as the president of the University of North Georgia,” Shannon said in a written statement. “The history, the tradition, the impact and the prestige of UNG, 150 years in the making, are incredibly powerful.”

He succeeds Bonita Jacobs, who is retiring this month after serving as the university’s president for more than a decade.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

As the higher education reporter, Vanessa McCray writes about Georgia's colleges and universities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL Trial: Defense attorney’s laptop seized in court2h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: George Santos hires new Georgia operatives
3h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Protesters gather where public safety training center critics jailed
3h ago

North Georgia Methodists to meet, disaffiliation not on agenda... so far
4h ago

North Georgia Methodists to meet, disaffiliation not on agenda... so far
4h ago

Credit: (Helena Oliviero helena.oliviero@ajc.com)

Medical marijuana is finally here, but many Georgia doctors shy away from it
4h ago
The Latest

Atlanta councilman proposes youth curfew after shooting death of student
12h ago
Definitions sting Georgia contestants in national spelling bee
16h ago
Georgia commission agrees to keep former Fulton charter schools alive
18h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Archives: The rocky, wacky origin story of CNN 43 years ago in book form
‘Dawn chorus’ from songbirds brings joy at daybreak
Teacher says metro Atlanta system gives students a way to cheat on tests
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top