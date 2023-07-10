Clayton State University announces slate of new staffers

Clayton State University has announced a number of new staffers for the south metro school.

Kimberly McLeod has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs and stepped into the role July 1, Clayton State University said in a news release. In addition to her provost duties, McLeod will be a professor in the university’s department of psychology. She joins Clayton State from Texas A&M-Commerce where she was vice president of economic and academic development.

Montrese Adger Fuller will join Clayton State on August 1 as the university’s new vice president for advancement and strategic initiatives. Fuller comes to the university from Gordon State University in Barnesville, where she was vice president of advancement, external relations and marketing.

Jermaine Rolle has been named director of athletics and will begin August 1. He previously served as the deputy director of athletics at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, where he oversaw six of its sports programs and served as lead for all student-athlete-related services, Clayton State said.

On August 1, Don Stansberry will step into his role as Clayton State’s vice president of student affairs. Stansberry most recently served as the inaugural presidential fellow at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, where he previously served as the university’s vice president of student engagement and enrollment Services.

Nick Henry, vice president for fiscal affairs at Dalton State and Atlanta Metropolitan State colleges, has been named Clayton State’s vice president for business and operations.

Corlis Cummings has been appointed as the president’s general counsel and chief legal officer.

“We are focused on transforming students’ lives and our team of leaders have not only proven to be experts in their fields, they understand the importance of our mission and are intentional about their charge to facilitate success for our students,” Clayton State President Dr. Georj Lewis said in a statement.