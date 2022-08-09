Georgia regents approve $68.5 million renovation to Sanford Stadium

That work is part of the first phase of construction, which officials said will start after the 2022 football season. Those plans also include a new connection to Sanford Drive at Gillis Bridge, creating a nearby plaza, upgrading restrooms and relocating and expanding accessible seating for those with disabilities and their companions.

The second phase of construction, to start after the 2023 football season, will add a vertical expansion to the stadium’s southwest corner. It will feature a new press box, six premium suites with 125 new seats, more restrooms and an elevator. The existing press box will be converted to “premium club space” with an estimated 270 new seats.

Sandra Neuse, the University System of Georgia’s vice chancellor for real estate and facilities, told the board that construction is scheduled to occur in two phases to minimize disruptions to the football team.

The regents also approved the construction of a new UGA tennis facility to replace the existing building constructed in 1979 and renovated nearly two decades ago. The $26.7 million cost also will be covered by the athletic association.