Parkview teacher turns author to support students

Dearra Walters describes herself as a life-long writer and reader who grew up in South Carolina with inspiration from authors such as Sharon Flake and Sharon Draper. Many of the books came from her mom, a guidance counselor who often picked themes to bolster Walters’ self-esteem.

“Through most of my high school years, I was bullied because I spoke well and because of my skin tone,” she said. “I was in leadership positions, but I struggled with the concept of self-worth and who I was. Even though my mom told me I was beautiful or tough, the world told me something different.”

Walters, now an English and language arts teacher at Parkview High in Lilburn, saw many of her young female students going through similar struggles.

“I really feel there are some things girls need to hear when they’re going through their teen years,” she said. “In my first year teaching in 2020, my classes were filled with brilliant girls who were growing up aimlessly without the empowerment to take charge of their futures. I realized I needed to write a book to help them through that period of self-discovery and figuring out who they are.”

That’s the goal of Walters’ book, “Beautiful Girl, I Want You to Know: Inspiring the Journey of Self-Discovery.” In its 102 pages, she draws on her own early lessons as well as experiences she documented while in college at Oakwood University in Huntsville.

“I had this idea then to write letters to myself,” she said. “I drew on those to think of lessons I would have like to have had because I didn’t always listen in my teen years. And that’s how I wrote the book: Each chapter is a letter to a young girl.”

Each chapter also addresses a different message under headings such as “Dreams Come True” and “Self-Love is Best Love.” Walters also provides anecdotes, tips, affirmations to repeat and a place for reflection where readers can ponder introspective questions.

“People have told me the most impactful chapters talk about how your body is special, how to love your flaws and knowing that you are not your mistakes – you can learn from them,” she said. “I’ve had one reader who wrote a letter about how it changed her life; others have said it’s inspiring and helped them gain more confidence.”

Walters aims to bring the book’s lessons to life in and outside the classroom as well. She makes it a point to establish personal relationships with the 100-plus students she might teach in a year by going to sporting events and being available to them. And she makes a point of telling parents positive things about their children.

“Those things help students feel safe and willing to talk to me,” she said. “I’m thankful for the framework my mother and the women I was surrounded by gave me; they made me who I am. I want to do that for these young women, too.”

Information about Walters’ book is on amazon.com.

