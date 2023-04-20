X

Notable former students of Atlanta Public Schools

44 minutes ago

Atlanta Public Schools is marking its 150th school year by spotlighting artifacts from the district’s musuem and by hosting a parade celebrating current and former students.

The district’s list of notable students is a who’s who of Atlantans who have left their mark on the city, on Georgia, and beyond.

Learn more about the history of APS and it’s 150th celebration here, and learn more below about some of the schools’ most famous alumni.

Archer High School

Edith Mcguire-Duvall (Olympian and teacher at East Lake Elementary School)

Gladys Knight

Boys High School

Ivan Allen Jr. (former Atlanta mayor)

John S. Chandler (Chief Justice, State Supreme Court)

Franklin Garrett: (official historian of Atlanta)

Clark Howell (former editor of the Atlanta Constitution)

Boisfeuillet “Bo” Jones (former president of the Woodruff Foundation)

Harrison Jones (former president of Coca Cola)

Dean Rusk (former U.S. Secretary of State)

Commercial and Tech High School

Truett Cathy

John Portman

Cox Elementary School

Cecil Welch (world famous trumpeter)

Frederick Douglass High School

Keisha Lance Bottoms

Mayor Andre Dickens

Killer Mike (Render)

Lil Jon (Jonathan Smith)

Dykes High School

U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson

Billy Payne

Fulton High School

Evander Holyfield

Girls High School

Barbara Cook (opera singer)

Ida Jarrell (first female superintendent of APS)

Larry Rakestraw (NFL)

David Rocker (NFL)

Grady (Now Midtown) High School

Danielle Deadwyler

Angela Robinson

Harper High School

Judge Glenda Hatchett

Howard High School

Walter “Clyde” Frazier

Bryan Morel “Bitsy” Grant (tennis player)

Maynard Jackson

Vernon Jordan

Lonnie King (civil rights activist who advocated for de-segregation in APS)

Mel Pender (Olympian)

Herman Russell

Mildred McDaniel Singleton (Olympian—first African American female to win gold for the US)

Margaret Matthews Wilburn (Olympian)

James Williams (Paralympian)

Carl Wright

Northside (now North Atlanta) High School

RuPaul Andre Charles

Collington Freeman (opera singer)

Jasmine Guy

Roosevelt High School

John Carson (NFL)

Antonio McKay (Olympian)

Southwest High School

E. Stanley O’Neal (first Black president and CEO of Meryl Lynch)

Tenth Street Elementary School

Margaret Mitchell

Turner High School

Judge Marvin Arrington

Charlayne Hunter-Gault

Hamilton Holmes

Mack Jones

Washington High School

Mattiwilda Dobbs (Opera singer)

Robert Gibbs (first African-American man to enter and graduate from Harvard)

Michael Hollis (founded Atlanta Air, the first Black-owned airline)

Lena Horne

Leroy Johnson (first Black state senator in the South since Reconstruction)

Dominique Armani Jones, rapper known as Lil’ Baby

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Julian “Nipsey” Russell

Ellmore Spencer III (NBA)

Louis Sullivan (former Secretary of HHS and president of Morehouse School of Medicine)

Gwen Torrence (Olympian)

Dr. Asa Yancey, JR. (medical director of Grady Hospital, former APS board member)

