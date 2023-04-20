Notable former students of Atlanta Public Schools

Atlanta Public Schools is marking its 150th school year by spotlighting artifacts from the district’s musuem and by hosting a parade celebrating current and former students.
The district’s list of notable students is a who’s who of Atlantans who have left their mark on the city, on Georgia, and beyond.
Learn more about the history of APS and it’s 150th celebration here, and learn more below about some of the schools’ most famous alumni.
Archer High School
Edith Mcguire-Duvall (Olympian and teacher at East Lake Elementary School)
Gladys Knight
Boys High School
Ivan Allen Jr. (former Atlanta mayor)
John S. Chandler (Chief Justice, State Supreme Court)
Franklin Garrett: (official historian of Atlanta)
Clark Howell (former editor of the Atlanta Constitution)
Boisfeuillet “Bo” Jones (former president of the Woodruff Foundation)
Harrison Jones (former president of Coca Cola)
Dean Rusk (former U.S. Secretary of State)
Commercial and Tech High School
Truett Cathy
John Portman
Cox Elementary School
Cecil Welch (world famous trumpeter)
Frederick Douglass High School
Keisha Lance Bottoms
Mayor Andre Dickens
Killer Mike (Render)
Lil Jon (Jonathan Smith)
Dykes High School
U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson
Billy Payne
Fulton High School
Evander Holyfield
Girls High School
Barbara Cook (opera singer)
Ida Jarrell (first female superintendent of APS)
Larry Rakestraw (NFL)
David Rocker (NFL)
Grady (Now Midtown) High School
Danielle Deadwyler
Angela Robinson
Harper High School
Judge Glenda Hatchett
Howard High School
Walter “Clyde” Frazier
Bryan Morel “Bitsy” Grant (tennis player)
Maynard Jackson
Vernon Jordan
Lonnie King (civil rights activist who advocated for de-segregation in APS)
Mel Pender (Olympian)
Herman Russell
Mildred McDaniel Singleton (Olympian—first African American female to win gold for the US)
Margaret Matthews Wilburn (Olympian)
James Williams (Paralympian)
Carl Wright
Northside (now North Atlanta) High School
RuPaul Andre Charles
Collington Freeman (opera singer)
Jasmine Guy
Roosevelt High School
John Carson (NFL)
Antonio McKay (Olympian)
Southwest High School
E. Stanley O’Neal (first Black president and CEO of Meryl Lynch)
Tenth Street Elementary School
Margaret Mitchell
Turner High School
Judge Marvin Arrington
Charlayne Hunter-Gault
Hamilton Holmes
Mack Jones
Washington High School
Mattiwilda Dobbs (Opera singer)
Robert Gibbs (first African-American man to enter and graduate from Harvard)
Michael Hollis (founded Atlanta Air, the first Black-owned airline)
Lena Horne
Leroy Johnson (first Black state senator in the South since Reconstruction)
Dominique Armani Jones, rapper known as Lil’ Baby
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Julian “Nipsey” Russell
Ellmore Spencer III (NBA)
Louis Sullivan (former Secretary of HHS and president of Morehouse School of Medicine)
Gwen Torrence (Olympian)
Dr. Asa Yancey, JR. (medical director of Grady Hospital, former APS board member)