KSU program makes student connections

Carlos Moreland’s college career started off in the midst of COVID. So rather than finding study partners in the classroom and enjoying social life with new friends, the Kennesaw State University student found himself very much alone.
“We were all in lockdown, and I was in a dorm by myself when people were sent home,” he said. “Those were tough challenges for the beginning of my freshman year.”
Now a junior accounting major, Moreland found academic and social support through KSU’s Strategic Outreach and Diversity Initiatives designed to meet the needs of students who are either high-achievers, HOPE scholarship recipients, first-generation or from rural or urban backgrounds. The program works with about 1,300 students, giving them the help they need to cross the graduation finish line. It’s been a lifesaver for Moreland, who lost his HOPE funding during that tumultuous first year.
“It was very hard learning online; I failed three classes and had to withdraw from another,” he said. “Through SODI, I got a graduation coach who got me back to my academic studies. I got HOPE back. And I got into a community study group of others my age who can help me study but who are also looking to make friends and connections.”
With roughly 43,000 students, KSU can be a challenge for newcomers looking to find their niche, said Chief Diversity Officer Sonia Toson. So along with academic support, SODI programs provide a range of services for life outside the classroom.
“We talk to students about taking advantage of our mental health and wellness programs, and about finding the right kind of housing,” she said. “We have a quiet study lounge where they can go. We offer a number of workshops from financial literacy and time management to how to talk to a professor if you’re struggling.”
One of the mainstays of the program is graduation coaching. Each student is assigned a graduation coach whom Toson refers to as a “life coach for college students.” That individual support, paired with the other initiatives, has made a positive impact, she said.
“Our retention and graduation rates have exceeded our overall KSU statistics: Kennesaw is about 47%; we’re closer to 60%,” she said. “We’re now also starting to see higher alumni engagement. We think we’ve got a great model for student success.”
Snellville native Camille Warren said SODI has been a major factor in her college success. The criminal justice major has been a HOPE scholar since starting at KSU three years ago.
“It’s been really beneficial to have counselors and cheerleaders who help with academics and to know people who share majors and can mentor you through,” she said. “While it’s heavily academic, we do get to build friendships through having neighbors or roommates who are also in SODI and by attending the events they host. It’s been great for me to have a close-knit community of friends.”
