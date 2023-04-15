KSU program makes student connections

“We talk to students about taking advantage of our mental health and wellness programs, and about finding the right kind of housing,” she said. “We have a quiet study lounge where they can go. We offer a number of workshops from financial literacy and time management to how to talk to a professor if you’re struggling.”

One of the mainstays of the program is graduation coaching. Each student is assigned a graduation coach whom Toson refers to as a “life coach for college students.” That individual support, paired with the other initiatives, has made a positive impact, she said.

“Our retention and graduation rates have exceeded our overall KSU statistics: Kennesaw is about 47%; we’re closer to 60%,” she said. “We’re now also starting to see higher alumni engagement. We think we’ve got a great model for student success.”

Snellville native Camille Warren said SODI has been a major factor in her college success. The criminal justice major has been a HOPE scholar since starting at KSU three years ago.

“It’s been really beneficial to have counselors and cheerleaders who help with academics and to know people who share majors and can mentor you through,” she said. “While it’s heavily academic, we do get to build friendships through having neighbors or roommates who are also in SODI and by attending the events they host. It’s been great for me to have a close-knit community of friends.”

Information about Kennesaw State is online at kennesaw.edu.

