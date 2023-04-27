Gwinnett school board to adopt new health program, but not sex ed part

Tasha Guadalupe, the Gwinnett school district’s director of health and physical education, said the district doesn’t have the proper health resources to meet state standards. Not purchasing a health curriculum would require piecemeal assembly of resources for the next school year.

Board member Adrienne Simmons said the high volume of negative feedback about HealthSmart has been fixated on the sex ed component, so that shouldn’t delay purchasing the rest of the health curriculum. Board Chair Tarece Johnson and member Karen Watkins shared similar feelings.

Time constraints prevented the board from making some key decisions, such as when it would vote on HealthSmart or what the next steps for choosing the sex education program would be.

Those who sided with adopting HealthSmart said they wanted to improve community engagement in the state’s largest school district and may not want to base their decision off the district’s survey about the resource. The results were strongly negative, with well over 90% of the 1,800 total responses advising against using the curriculum.

“Who responded to (the survey)?” Watkins asked. “If it isn’t a representative population of Gwinnett, ... is it the response we make an overhaul on?” She also said the people most likely to take a survey are the ones most critical.

Knudsen said they shouldn’t be dismissive of the survey results, noting it was available to the public on the district website. He said the emails and other feedback he’s received were nearly all critical as well.