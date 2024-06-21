Education

Gwinnett school board chair: Atlanta’s interest in Watts a ‘compliment’

Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts, shown at a February meeting, was back at the Gwinnett board meeting Thursday after removing himself from the Atlanta Public Schools' superintendent search. (Jamie Spaar for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts, shown at a February meeting, was back at the Gwinnett board meeting Thursday after removing himself from the Atlanta Public Schools' superintendent search. (Jamie Spaar for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
1 hour ago

Take it as a compliment.

That’s how Steve Knudsen, chair of the Gwinnett County Board of Education, framed the short-lived recruitment dance between Atlanta Public Schools and Calvin Watts, Gwinnett’s superintendent since 2021.

Thursday’s Gwinnett school board meeting was the first since The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported June 11 that Watts met with the Atlanta school board and a community panel about the open APS superintendent job. The next day, Watts said he would remain in the Gwinnett post.

Gwinnett school board member Tarece Johnson-Morgan, who last year cast the lone vote against extending Watts’ contract in Gwinnett, said Thursday that his participation in the APS search came as “a complete shock.”

“I wasn’t aware. I was really surprised about the news, and I know we also have communicated several times that part of what we would prefer, what we need, from our superintendent is communication before it hits the media,” she said.

ExploreWatts to stay in Gwinnett after interviewing for APS superintendent job

On June 12, Watts told Gwinnett families and employees in a letter that while he had been approached by a search firm working for APS and met with district leaders, he would “continue to serve” at Gwinnett County Public Schools.

“We are making tremendous progress in our strategic plan to provide each and every student with the education they need and deserve. Therefore, I want us to continue our work together as Team GCPS,” he wrote.

Though he sat alongside board members at the same long table Thursday, Watts did not chime in during their conversation about his job prospects.

Board member Adrienne Simmons said it would have been “helpful” for a board spokesman to provide a comment on the situation.

Knudsen said he wasn’t surprised by Atlanta’s interest in Gwinnett’s leader.

“While I didn’t see or hear about the article before it came out, I wasn’t shocked. In fact, I think in some ways, from my perspective, it’s a compliment that other districts want to come after a successful superintendent who has got his district moving in the right direction,” Knudsen said.

He added: “For APS to try to find a successful candidate nearby, that’s not a surprise to me at all. And I’m excited that Dr. Watts found that his heart’s still in Gwinnett. I’m looking forward to building on that.”

The Atlanta school board this week announced it selected Bryan Johnson, a former superintendent of Tennessee’s Hamilton County Schools, as its sole finalist for superintendent.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

As the higher education reporter, Vanessa McCray writes about Georgia's colleges and universities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Douglas County

Judge calls Buckhead nightclub arrest ‘a setup’1h ago

Young Thug trial: Defense asks Georgia Supreme Court to halt case

Credit: AP

OPINION
TORPY: Nathan Wade, a man milking every last one of his 15 minutes

Credit: V-103/BREAKFAST CLUB

Ms. Pat explains why she was fired from V-103, calls Tigger ‘a hater’

Credit: V-103/BREAKFAST CLUB

Ms. Pat explains why she was fired from V-103, calls Tigger ‘a hater’

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Gwinnett school board OKs $3.2 billion budget with $4,000 teacher raises
Gwinnett school budget proposal now has bigger raises
Gwinnett runoff leaves challenger barely ahead of school board incumbent
Featured

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

In Athens, Georgia, R.E.M.’s hometown, signs and memories are everywhere
How to watch the Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever game from Atlanta
Alabama’s Rickwood Field tribute to Negro Leagues becomes a poignant memorial for Willie...