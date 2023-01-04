Georgia lawmakers likely to focus on education funding, school safety

Lawmakers will likely wind up negotiating changes to the complicated Quality Basic Education formula. It’s the method that has been used to distribute state revenue to 180 school districts for nearly four decades. Based on a 1985 law, it was established long before computers became a staple in classrooms. Many have recognized for years that it is time for an overhaul, but little has changed. Former Gov. Nathan Deal tried, but the mechanism proved too complicated and the potential cost too high.

Even so, the Georgia Senate studied the formula last summer with an eye toward amending it, and state school Superintendent Richard Woods announced in late December that updating it is a priority for him. He said he wants to “modernize” it to address poverty, transportation, technology and other “needs to support a 21st Century learning experience” for students.