GHSA votes to ban transgender athletes from competing based on gender ID

The GHSA has not cited any complaints of specific transgender athletes believed to have threatened competitive balance.

The most widely known protest in high school sports nationally occurred in 2018, when two transgender girls won or placed second in events at a Connecticut state track-and-field meet. Three girls who finished behind them filed suit over Connecticut’s policy. The lawsuit ultimately was dismissed.

In Tennessee, there is a lawsuit pending after a transgender boy was denied the chance to play for his school’s golf team because of a state law passed last year.

In other GHSA business Wednesday, the executive committee approved board-of-trustees members Nathan Turner (Class 7A), Steven Craft (6A), Kelli Smith (5A), Jeff Battles (4A), Jasper Jewell (3A), Brian Montgomery (2A), Mike Thompson (A Division 1), Steve Simpson (A Division 2), Michelle Master (at-large). Also nominated for at-large positions were Jose Fernandez (Woodward Academy), Regina Montgomery (McEachern) and Kevin Petroski (Athens Academy).

The GHSA voted to allow an extra board representative from private schools to offset the elimination of the Class A Private division effective in 2022-23.