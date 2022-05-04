GHSA votes to ban transgender athletes from competing based on gender ID

The Georgia High School Association’s executive committee voted 62-0 on Wednesday to require that athletes compete based on gender assigned at birth, effectively banning transgender athletes from participating based on gender identification.
The ruling restores the GHSA policy that existed before 2016, when the GHSA began allowing individual member schools to set their own policies.
The outcome was unsurprising and came with political pressure. A Republican-sponsored bill passed last month established an oversight committee to study transgender high school sports participation. At least a dozen states have banned transgender participation based on gender identity for school sports in recent years.
GHSA executive director Robin Hines supported the executive committee’s decision.
“We’re approaching this as a competitive-balance issue,” Hines told the AJC on Tuesday. “We don’t want to discriminate against anybody, but that includes biological girls. There are competitive imbalances generally between biological females and biological males.”
The GHSA has not cited any complaints of specific transgender athletes believed to have threatened competitive balance.
The most widely known protest in high school sports nationally occurred in 2018, when two transgender girls won or placed second in events at a Connecticut state track-and-field meet. Three girls who finished behind them filed suit over Connecticut’s policy. The lawsuit ultimately was dismissed.
In Tennessee, there is a lawsuit pending after a transgender boy was denied the chance to play for his school’s golf team because of a state law passed last year.
In other GHSA business Wednesday, the executive committee approved board-of-trustees members Nathan Turner (Class 7A), Steven Craft (6A), Kelli Smith (5A), Jeff Battles (4A), Jasper Jewell (3A), Brian Montgomery (2A), Mike Thompson (A Division 1), Steve Simpson (A Division 2), Michelle Master (at-large). Also nominated for at-large positions were Jose Fernandez (Woodward Academy), Regina Montgomery (McEachern) and Kevin Petroski (Athens Academy).
The GHSA voted to allow an extra board representative from private schools to offset the elimination of the Class A Private division effective in 2022-23.
