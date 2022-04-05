Lawmakers OK letting taxpayers direct more money toward private schools

The legislation would also require more transparency from the nonprofit organizations that get the money from taxpayers and allocate it toward private school tuitions. The student scholarship organizations would have to report the number of student recipients and average scholarship amount per county where the money is distributed.

The legislation also requires the organizations to put minimum amounts of their interest earned on deposits and investments toward the scholarships, the percentage increasing with the size of the organization.

A state audit last year criticized the level of transparency with the program, observing that there was too little data available to calculate whether the organizations’ fees were reasonable.

The legislation passed the House last year with small changes to the program. The Senate then approved it with amendments, and no further action occurred before that year’s portion of the legislative session ended.

Explore Kemp signs bill letting parents opt kids out of school mask mandates

Then in this second year of the two-year session, the House agreed to the Senate’s changes. It made an additional change: doubling the annual cap on contributions. The Senate disagreed to the change, but the House dug in its heels. A handful of legislators from each chamber negotiated the final version that passed Monday, the final day of the legislative session.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-Macon, was among them. “This program is giving the poorest of Georgia’s children and the poorest of Georgia’s families and giving them hope,” he said before the Senate’s vote.

But Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta, said there wasn’t enough public reporting to know what the program has done. “We have had very little reporting and oversight over this use of public money going into private schools,” she said.