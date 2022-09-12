Kemp calls for $25M ‘learning loss’ grant for struggling students

“By working with our local school systems and providing targeted funding to bring these kids back up to grade level, I am confident we can lend a helping hand to the students who need it most,” the governor said in prepared remarks.

After meeting a campaign promise to boost teacher pay by $5,000, Kemp’s proposal doesn’t call for another pay hike for public school educators or staffers. He said the state must explore other ways to address a shortage of public school educators.

He would spend $15 million to finance a $3,000 reimbursable grant program that would help the 9,000 public school paraprofessionals with four-year degrees secure teaching certificates.

“These funds will help get more teachers in the classroom,” Kemp said, “and assist Georgians already passionate about our students achieve career success.”

And Kemp’s 2024 budget proposal would include another $25 million to hire more school counselors, whom he called an “undeniably critical asset to the overall health, wellbeing and long-term success of our future leaders.”

Amid growing concerns about school safety, Kemp highlighted the $69 million in school safety grants that his administration secured in 2019. Next year, he said he’ll push lawmakers to take other steps meant to boost school security.

His proposal calls for new intruder alert drills to be offered for teachers and staffers in August and September. Parents can opt their child out of the drills, and school districts would direct what the training would look like.

Under Kemp’s plan, teachers and staffers would have the option of taking new anti-gang coursework developed by state officials.

And school districts would be required to submit their safety plans to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency rather than solely to local law enforcement agencies.