Kemp calls for $25M ‘learning loss’ grant for struggling students

081022 Atlanta: Governor Brian P. Kemp, with First Lady Marty Kemp, takes questions from the media following a special economic development announcement on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp outlined a second-term education agenda Monday to create a $25 million “learning loss” grant to help elementary school students still struggling from pandemic-related closures.

The Republican’s plan also includes new funding to address a shortage in teachers and school counselors, though he didn’t issue a call for another pay hike. And he would establish “intruder alert drills” and voluntary anti-gang training in hopes of improving school safety.

The proposals are among a handful of new policy initiatives unveiled by Kemp as he campaigns for a second term against Stacey Abrams. The Democrat has called for $50,000 base pay for teachers, boost school spending and repeal “campus carry” firearms laws.

Kemp framed his call for a new “learning loss” grant as a response to school districts that played “pandemic politics” by delaying a return to in-person classwork. In 2019, 73% of third-grade students were reading at or above grade level, a number that dropped to 63% this year.

The governor said that state figures show that more than 44,000 students are currently reading below grade level as they enter the fourth grade. Eligible schools can apply for the grants to pay for tutoring services, hire more staff or supplement other programs.

“By working with our local school systems and providing targeted funding to bring these kids back up to grade level, I am confident we can lend a helping hand to the students who need it most,” the governor said in prepared remarks.

After meeting a campaign promise to boost teacher pay by $5,000, Kemp’s proposal doesn’t call for another pay hike for public school educators or staffers. He said the state must explore other ways to address a shortage of public school educators.

He would spend $15 million to finance a $3,000 reimbursable grant program that would help the 9,000 public school paraprofessionals with four-year degrees secure teaching certificates.

“These funds will help get more teachers in the classroom,” Kemp said, “and assist Georgians already passionate about our students achieve career success.”

And Kemp’s 2024 budget proposal would include another $25 million to hire more school counselors, whom he called an “undeniably critical asset to the overall health, wellbeing and long-term success of our future leaders.”

Amid growing concerns about school safety, Kemp highlighted the $69 million in school safety grants that his administration secured in 2019. Next year, he said he’ll push lawmakers to take other steps meant to boost school security.

His proposal calls for new intruder alert drills to be offered for teachers and staffers in August and September. Parents can opt their child out of the drills, and school districts would direct what the training would look like.

Under Kemp’s plan, teachers and staffers would have the option of taking new anti-gang coursework developed by state officials.

And school districts would be required to submit their safety plans to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency rather than solely to local law enforcement agencies.

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

