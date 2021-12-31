Fulton County and Dekalb County schools to start the New Year online-only

Fourteen schools districts across metro Atlanta recorded more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases since the school year began in August. In late December, omicron surge was is hitting metro Atlanta the hardest in the state.

Remote learning begins on Tuesday in Fulton County Schools. Fulton plays to return to face-to-face instruction on Jan. 10. Masks will be required from Jan. 10 through Jan. 21.

DeKalb will start remote learning on Wednesday. Students will also return to in-person learning on Jan. 10.

Atlanta Public Schools said in a statement Friday that the district will reopen Monday with mandatory surveillance testing for all employees. In-person classes resume for students on Tuesday.

“We will continue with our strict COVID-19 mitigation protocols, which include mandatory testing twice a week for employees, voluntary testing for students, and mandatory masks for everyone inside an APS school or office building,” the APS statement said.

Clayton County Schools said Thursday that increasing COVID-19 infections in the county has led it to switch to online learning for all students through Jan. 7. Students will return to school buildings on Jan. 10.

“We have to act with caution and encourage families to participate in the vaccination and testing opportunities available to ensure we can have school with minimal disruptions to the learning process,” Superintendent Morcease Beasley said in a statement.

Several metro Atlanta colleges and university have also announced they are beginning the spring semester online. They include: Agnes Scott College, Emory University, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spellman College.

