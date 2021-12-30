Metro Atlanta school districts remain divided on mask policies

Atlanta Public Schools

Masks have been required in buildings and on buses since the school year began in August.

Starting Feb. 1, officials have proposed making mask rules dependent on community transmission levels. If the level is low or moderate for two weeks, then masks will be optional. If the level is substantial or high, masks will be required.

Buford City Schools

Masks have been optional since August.

Cherokee County School District

Masks have been optional since August.

City Schools of Decatur

Masks have been required since August.

COVID-19 vaccines: Required for staff, unless exempted. Booster shots required by the end of January.

Clayton County School District

Masks have been required since August.

Cobb County School District

Masks have been optional since August. Students who were exposed to COVID at school and return to class in-person must temporarily wear masks indoors.

DeKalb County School District

Masks have been required since August. The policy was recently extended into the second semester.

Douglas County School System

Masks are required only on buses. They became optional in secondary schools on Nov. 8, and optional in elementary schools on Dec. 13.

Fayette County Public Schools

Masks have been optional since October, after being required in August.

Forsyth County Public Schools

Masks have been optional since August.

Fulton County Schools

Masks have been optional in most schools since early November. That’s when the district changed its universal masking policy that had been based on community infection rates. Instead, it required masks to be worn only in schools with high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The district then made masks entirely optional 30 days after children ages 5-11 became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, masks are only required in schools on a case-by-case basis. Masks may be required in certain classes or grade levels for defined periods of time, as recommended by the Fulton County Board of Health.

Masks are required on buses.

Gwinnett County Public Schools

Masks have been required since August and must continue to be worn when schools reopen next week.

The district revised its policy in November to allow for masks to become optional in January if transmission rates are low enough. Gwinnett officials announced this week that current rates still exceed that threshold, meaning masks will be mandated in all buildings when the second semester begins.

Gwinnett’s policy allows for masks to become optional once the transmission rate is maintained at moderate or low levels for two consecutive weeks.

Masks will still be required on buses.

Henry County School District

Masks are optional. They were required at the start of the school year and became optional Oct. 15

Marietta City Schools

Masks have been required since August, although students can request a religious exemption.