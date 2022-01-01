Atlanta Public Schools is switching to online-only classes next week

Before the winter break, APS recorded its second highest COVID case count for the 2021-2022 school year.

For the week ending Dec. 17, the district recorded 435 COVID-19 cases: 306 students, 129 employees. Since the start of the year year, the district’s highest count — 520 cases — was reported for the week ending Aug. 27.

Below is a list of plans in place for school districts switching to online classes next week:

Atlanta Public Schools: Classes will be only-only Tuesday through Friday. Students are scheduled to return to in-person classes on Jan. 10.

Clayton County Public Schools: Classes will be online-only Wednesday through Friday. Students are scheduled to return to in-person classes on Jan. 10.

DeKalb County Public Schools: Classes will be online-only from Wednesday through Friday. Parents and guardians will be allowed to come to schools on Monday and Tuesday to pick up laptops other other devices for students who didn’t bring them home over winter break. Students will also return to in-person learning on Jan. 10.

Fulton County Schools: Classes will be online only from Tuesday through Friday. Fulton plays to return to face-to-face instruction on Jan. 10. Masks will be required from Jan. 10 through Jan. 21.

Rockdale County Public Schools: Classes will be online-only Tuesday through Friday. The district plans to return to in-person classes on Jan. 10. Staff, students, and families are urged to get tested for COVID-19 before returning to school buildings.