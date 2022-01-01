Hamburger icon
Atlanta Public Schools is switching to online-only classes next week

E. Rivers Elementary School students make their way to the school building for the first day of in-person learning for special education students and prekindergarten through second grade students in Atlanta’s Peachtree Battle Alliance community, on January 25, 2021. Atlanta Public Schools pushed back the return date students in 2022. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Other districts making the switch: Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton, Rockdale

Atlanta Public Schools announced Sunday that it will operate virtual next week due the the surge of coronavirus cases in the metro area.

The announcement follows moves by school districts in Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton and Rockdale counties to push back the return to in-person classes due to high COVID-19 infection rates throughout the state.

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Friday reported 24,320 confirmed and probable coronavirus infections, the second-highest total of the pandemic.

ExploreMasks policies amid omicron: Where Metro Atlanta school districts stand

A few days ago, APS said schools would open as planned next week. But on Saturday, the district said in a statement its plan changed “after further review of district and community” coronavirus data.

Online-only classes will begin Tuesday and continue through Friday. In-person classes are scheduled to resume on Jan. 10

Before the winter break, APS recorded its second highest COVID case count for the 2021-2022 school year.

For the week ending Dec. 17, the district recorded 435 COVID-19 cases: 306 students, 129 employees. Since the start of the year year, the district’s highest count — 520 cases — was reported for the week ending Aug. 27.

ExploreMetro Atlanta parents weigh risks of schools reopening amid omicron

Below is a list of plans in place for school districts switching to online classes next week:

Atlanta Public Schools: Classes will be only-only Tuesday through Friday. Students are scheduled to return to in-person classes on Jan. 10.

Clayton County Public Schools: Classes will be online-only Wednesday through Friday. Students are scheduled to return to in-person classes on Jan. 10.

DeKalb County Public Schools: Classes will be online-only from Wednesday through Friday. Parents and guardians will be allowed to come to schools on Monday and Tuesday to pick up laptops other other devices for students who didn’t bring them home over winter break. Students will also return to in-person learning on Jan. 10.

Fulton County Schools: Classes will be online only from Tuesday through Friday. Fulton plays to return to face-to-face instruction on Jan. 10. Masks will be required from Jan. 10 through Jan. 21.

Rockdale County Public Schools: Classes will be online-only Tuesday through Friday. The district plans to return to in-person classes on Jan. 10. Staff, students, and families are urged to get tested for COVID-19 before returning to school buildings.

About the Author

Follow Susan Hogan on twitter

Susan Hogan is the education editor. She joined the AJC in 2020 as a story editor and later became an assistant senior editor. She previously worked for the Washington Post. As a reporter, she won numerous national honors, including a public service award for team reports on arson fires at South Carolina Black churches.

