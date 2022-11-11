Federal court strikes down Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

The president wants to eliminate up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income of less than $125,000 or households with an annual income of less than $250,000. Pell Grant recipients would receive up to $20,000 in forgiveness.

The plan could cost an estimated $400 billion, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Just over 15% of Georgia residents have student loan debt, and the average borrower balance is $41,639, according to Education Data Initiative.

In the Texas case, one plaintiff did not qualify for debt help because her “loans are commercially held and not in default,” while her co-plaintiff did not qualify for full forgiveness because he was not a Pell Grant recipient, according to their lawsuit.

In his order, Pittman wrote that the program is “an unconstitutional exercise of Congress’s legislative power and must be vacated.”

He wrote that the program “is either one of the largest delegations of legislative power to the executive branch, or one of the largest exercises of legislative power without congressional authority in the history of the United States.”

He added: “The Court is not blind to the current political division in our country. But it is fundamental to the survival of our Republic that the separation of powers as outlined in our Constitution be preserved.”

The White House said Thursday that 26 million borrowers have submitted information to the education department to be considered for debt relief. About 16 million of those have received approval. The White House is not accepting new applications.

For those who applied for relief, Jean-Pierre said the White House “will hold onto their information so it can quickly process their relief once we prevail in court.”