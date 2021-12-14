ajc logo
X

Democrat gains in Gwinnett spur GOP call for nonpartisan school boards

Parents gathered outside Gwinnett school district headquarters to show their support for Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks before the school board terminated his contract prematurely. The move led to the establishment of a legislative committee that is exploring partisanship on school boards. (Alia Malik / AJC)
Caption
Parents gathered outside Gwinnett school district headquarters to show their support for Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks before the school board terminated his contract prematurely. The move led to the establishment of a legislative committee that is exploring partisanship on school boards. (Alia Malik / AJC)

Credit: Alia Malik

Credit: Alia Malik

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 hours ago
Such a change would apply across Georgia

A change of the political guard in one of Georgia’s most populous counties has triggered a push to strip school boards across the state of at least the veneer of partisanship.

State Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, wants to make all school districts hold nonpartisan elections now that Gwinnett County has flipped to Democrats after years of Republican control.

“Partisanship should have no place in our schools,” Dixon said.

Caption
State Sen. Clint Dixon addresses a Senate panel concerning changes he wants in Gwinnett County elections. Gwinnett school board Chairman Everton Blair, seated behind him, opposes the measure. (Image from Georgia Legislative video)

Credit: Georgia Legislative video

State Sen. Clint Dixon addresses a Senate panel concerning changes he wants in Gwinnett County elections. Gwinnett school board Chairman Everton Blair, seated behind him, opposes the measure. (Image from Georgia Legislative video)
Caption
State Sen. Clint Dixon addresses a Senate panel concerning changes he wants in Gwinnett County elections. Gwinnett school board Chairman Everton Blair, seated behind him, opposes the measure. (Image from Georgia Legislative video)

Credit: Georgia Legislative video

Credit: Georgia Legislative video

Currently, about 40% of Georgia’s 180 school boards hold partisan elections, meaning voters know the political parties of candidates. The rest, using a law that allows for local control, have opted against it.

Gwinnett tilted Democrat for Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid in 2016, then turned out in force for Stacey Abrams’ 2018 run for governor. For the county’s school district — the state’s largest — the shift to a Democrat majority led to the ousting of longtime Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks almost a year before his contract was due to end.

The district Wilbanks had led for 25 years had grown more diverse. In 2018, voters elected the first Black member of the Gwinnett school board, Democrat Everton Blair, Jr. Last year, two more Democrats — also people of color — beat Republicans, joining Blair to form a new board majority.

Wilbanks’ leadership was marked by persistent criticism about disproportionate discipline for Black students. He is white; his successor, Calvin J. Watts, is Gwinnett’s first Black superintendent.

ExploreGeorgia’s school boards association breaks with national after Biden letter to investigate threats

Opponents of Dixon’s proposal say it’s a ploy to stanch GOP losses in areas that are shifting blue.

“They’re losing control on the local level and what happened in Gwinnett may also happen in Cobb County,” said Hillary Holley, director of organizing for Fair Fight Action, the voting rights group founded by Abrams. She says they’re telling their voters that partisanship has seeped into classrooms.

“What they are trying to do is motivate their base by feeding them lies,” she said.

Dixon, who chairs a Senate study committee on nonpartisan elections, recently held a hearing at the Gold Dome. All four Gwinnett residents who testified for his proposal were white, including two women arrested at a school board meeting last month for allegedly violating district safety protocols.

They complained about racial tension, school board members not returning calls and the number of speakers being capped at meetings. One said parents like him were labeled “racists and bigots.”

Brenda Stewart said her arrest at the school board meeting was “an extreme overreaction” and suggested politics was to blame. She was arrested after an altercation with a police officer over the round-tipped safety scissors she tried to bring into the meeting.

“I think that we have a narrative being pushed and I think it comes directly from much higher in politics,” she said at Dixon’s committee hearing.

ExploreGeorgia schools targeted in battle over library books, online content

The Georgia School Boards Association supports legislation calling for nonpartisan school board elections, saying it could reduce political tension.

Dixon is a floor leader for Gov. Brian Kemp, but said this proposal is his own. He doesn’t know how it will be received by fellow Republicans in areas where their party dominates board elections.

“That’s part of what this study committee, I guess, will bring out,” he said in the interview. “I firmly believe that it is needed in Gwinnett.”

Public hearing

The committee led by state Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, will hold a two-hour hearing on school board partisanship at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the auditorium at Gwinnett Technical College in Lawrenceville.

About the Author

ajc.com

Ty Tagami
Follow Ty Tagami on facebookFollow Ty Tagami on twitter

Ty Tagami is the state education reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Since joining the newspaper in 2002, he has written about everything from hurricanes to homelessness. He has deep experience covering local government and education, and can often be found under the Gold Dome when lawmakers meet or in a school somewhere in the state.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Enrollment in DeKalb County schools not yet rebounding from pandemic
5h ago
Atlanta Public Schools to push back meetings on facilities master plan
DeKalb school district unveils long-term plan to address overcrowding
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top