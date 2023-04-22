Competition tests students’ brain knowledge

“We tend to get mostly high school students, but often we’ll have seventh and eighth graders as well,” said Lane, who has volunteered with the event for five years. “The workshops, exams and competition are based on the book, but we like to provide resources for more information. Neuroscience is a complex topic.”

Getting people interested in that complexity is the bee’s mission, said Lane, who didn’t have that opportunity when she attended the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology.

“GSMST prepared us really well to go into STEM fields, and I assumed I’d go to medical school,” she said. “I didn’t know I could get a Ph.D. and do research. The Brain Bee is a valuable way for us to relate our science to the general public and to get young students interested in going into this field or to at least be aware of it.”

The bee is a collaboration between Emory and Georgia State. Jennifer Walcott, the project coordinator at GSU’s Center for Behavioral Neuroscience, said she’d like to have more local universities involved.

“We’ve reached out to others like Georgia Tech, Agnes Scott and the Morehouse School of Medicine, and we still have our eye on trying to grow those relationships,” she said. “It’s a great way for grad students to get involved in neuroscience outreach that also gets the public involved.”

