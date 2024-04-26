Clark Atlanta University gets federal funds for security upgrades

One of Atlanta’s historically Black schools is getting a large amount of federal funding administrators hope will make the campus safer for students, visitors and employees.

Clark Atlanta University will receive $630,000 to upgrade the campus’ security camera system and enhance a video integration communication center and fusion platform system, the school announced in a news release Thursday. The project would also enable CAU to replace emergency call boxes across campus.

The money was secured by U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Ga., through a federal program that allocates funding to private land to provide public safety.