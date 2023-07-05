BreakingNews
Atlanta school board announces search for new superintendent

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Education
By
25 minutes ago
The Atlanta Board of Education announced Wednesday it has started looking for a firm to help search for a new superintendent. The board announced last month that it would not extend current superintendent Lisa Herring’s contract after it ends in June 2024.

In a press release, the board says the selected firm will launch a national search and identify a diverse field of candidates. The firm will develop a profile for the new leader and will seek community feedback during the search process, according to the release.

“We have aggressive goals for Atlanta Public Schools, and we are committed to taking all the necessary steps to put people and processes in place to realize those objectives,” board chair Eshé Collins said in the release. “We will work diligently with our staff, students, parents and the community to select a transformative leader to elevate our students and schools and ensure success in an ever-changing and competitive environment.”

The statement says the board will continue to work with Herring during the transition and anticipates choosing the firm by September.

Herring expressed disappointment when the board decided not to extend her contract, claiming she had received a good performance review months earlier. Herring became superintendent in July 2020. Board members have been tight-lipped about the decision only issuing a single statement from Collins on Herring’s departure.

Interested firms can visit https://www.atlantapublicschools.us/apsboard for more information.

About the Author

Martha Dalton is a journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution writing about education and the Atlanta Public Schools system. Martha was previously a senior education reporter at WABE, Atlanta’s NPR affiliate.

Georgia clinics see nearly as many patients as before stricter abortion law
