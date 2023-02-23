Atlanta Hawks host HBCU night

The Hawks, Chase and the American Red Cross are holding a HBCU blood drive in the arena’s concourse from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment prior to arriving and walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment visit rcblood.org/ChaseATL. The presence of some unique red blood cells antigens shared by donors of African descent are more likely to provide better health outcomes for those fighting sickle cell disease, according to the Red Cross.

At 5:45 p.m., the Hawks will host a panel discussion with HBCU educators to discuss the importance of building a sustainable legacy and how to usher change in the community. The panel will take place in the suite level event space and will be open to fans who have a ticket for the game. It will also be livestreamed at Hawks.com/stream.