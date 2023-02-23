Atlanta Hawks host HBCU night

The Atlanta Hawks are hosting several events before their game Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena to celebrate historically Black colleges and universities.
The Hawks, Chase and the American Red Cross are holding a HBCU blood drive in the arena’s concourse from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment prior to arriving and walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment visit rcblood.org/ChaseATL. The presence of some unique red blood cells antigens shared by donors of African descent are more likely to provide better health outcomes for those fighting sickle cell disease, according to the Red Cross.
At 5:45 p.m., the Hawks will host a panel discussion with HBCU educators to discuss the importance of building a sustainable legacy and how to usher change in the community. The panel will take place in the suite level event space and will be open to fans who have a ticket for the game. It will also be livestreamed at Hawks.com/stream.
Clark Atlanta University’s Philharmonic Society will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and the National Anthem.
Other activities include a parade and post-game party.
A $5 donation will be made to the Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance for each ticket package sold.
There are six HBCUs in Atlanta and four others across Georgia.