Across Georgia campuses, professors urge stricter COVID-19 measures

Similar demands have been made by professors on social media.

University System officials currently have no plans to enact such changes.

“USG continues to urge all students, faculty, staff and visitors to get vaccinated/boosted either on campus or with a local provider as well as encourage everyone to wear a mask or face covering while inside campus facilities,” Lance Wallace, the system’s spokesman, said in an email.

The University System has more than 340,000 students and about 85,000 employees. Many professors are bracing for a surge in cases on their campuses next week, particularly at UGA, where some students are looking for watch parties for Monday night’s football battle against Alabama.

“I definitely have concerns — the hospital data that I track are not looking good,” said longtime math professor Joseph Fu.

University of Georgia professor Joseph Fu speaks at a rally on campus on Sept. 14, 2021 demanding mask mandates and other measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at the university.

There’s been a rise in recent weeks in cases among college-aged Georgians.

Georgia has the fifth-highest hospitalization rate in the last week among 18- to 29-year-olds, federal data showed Tuesday. The state also ranked fifth nationally in COVID-19 positivity rates among 18- to 24-year-olds, the data shows.

UGA reported 171 new cases between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2, more than three times the total the week before Christmas.

Fu required students in his classes last fall to wear masks, which violates University System guidelines. Fu said students complied without complaint. He plans to make a similar requirement during the spring semester.

UGA, which saw a surge in reported cases at the start of the fall, held drawings offering up to $1,000 for students and employees to get vaccinated.

A few University System schools are offering testing and vaccinations on their campuses this week.

Georgia Tech staff wrote this on a whiteboard for students and employees who come to get tested for COVID-19 at its Economic Development Building on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

At Georgia Tech, a steady flow of students and staff walked into a campus facility Tuesday afternoon to take a test created by its researchers. Reported cases at Georgia Tech, the only USG school to post new cases online daily, skyrocketed, from 44 in November to 355 in December.

Employee Donald Smith, 56, came to the site with his son, Jacob, 22, who also works at Georgia Tech and another colleague, Cheryl Hunter. The elder Smith said it was the 50th time he’s been tested. The three frequently come together on Tuesdays to get tested.

“We come just to make sure we’re safe,” he said.

Jalen Jenkins, 21, a fourth-year civil engineering student from Cobb County, arrived a few minutes later to get tested. Asked if there’s anything additional he’d like to see the school do, Jenkins suggested mandatory periodic testing.

Georgia Tech student Jalen Jenkins collects a saliva sample for PCR COVID-19 test at Georgia Tech's Economic Development Building on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Jenkins, who said he’s fully vaccinated, said getting tested provides comfort that he’s not infecting anyone.

“I know what I need to do,” he said. “I try to do my part.”