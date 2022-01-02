Hamburger icon
Atlanta COVID restrictions: These colleges are moving classes online

As coronavirus cases soared across metro Atlanta over the holiday break, several colleges and university announced that they will begin the semester online, including Clark Atlanta University. (File photo)
As coronavirus cases soared across metro Atlanta over the holiday break, several colleges and university announced that they will begin the semester online, including Clark Atlanta University. (File photo)

The following colleges and university have announced that they will begin the spring semester online amid the rise in coronavirus cases around the state:

Agnes Scott College: Classes will be held online-only from Jan. 10 to Jan. 21. In-person classes are scheduled to begin on Jan. 24. The college is also urging students and staff to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots as soon as possible.

Clark Atlanta University: Classes will be held online-only from Jan. 12 through Jan. 28. The college plans to resume in-person classes on Jan. 31. PCR tests will be required for all students and staff before returning to campus. Booster shots are required before Feb. 6, unless the university has approved a religious or medical exemption.

Emory University: Classes will be online-only as the semester begins. In-person classes are scheduled to resume Jan. 31. All undergraduate students as well as those in graduate level and professional courses are affected. Clinical and research activities, School of Medicine courses and other select activities will continue in person. All students, faculty, and staff are required to receive a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 19.

Morehouse College: Classes will be held online-only only Jan. 12 through Jan. 28. Morehouse is requiring students and employees to produce a negative test result before returning to campus. All events on campus are canceled through January, and students cannot return to residence halls until at least Jan. 26.

Spelman College: Classes will be online only from Jan. 12 through Jan. 28. The colleges plan to resume in-person classes on Jan. 31. Students and employees must take an at-home COVID saliva PCR test prior to arriving on campus next month. Those that commute must bring a negative PCR test with them to access the campus beginning Jan. 24. All eligible students and employees at Spelman must submit proof of booster shots before Feb. 6, unless an exemption was approved.

