Atlanta COVID restrictions: These colleges are moving classes online

Agnes Scott College: Classes will be held online-only from Jan. 10 to Jan. 21. In-person classes are scheduled to begin on Jan. 24. The college is also urging students and staff to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots as soon as possible.

Clark Atlanta University: Classes will be held online-only from Jan. 12 through Jan. 28. The college plans to resume in-person classes on Jan. 31. PCR tests will be required for all students and staff before returning to campus. Booster shots are required before Feb. 6, unless the university has approved a religious or medical exemption.