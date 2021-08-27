Georgia professor bucks administrators to order masks in classrooms

Caption A group of students and parents walks to the entrance of Boggs Hall with dorm furnishings on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 on the University of Georgia's Campus in Athens, Georgia. Move in commenced on Friday, Aug. 13 ahead of the start of classes on Wednesday, Aug. 18. (Julian Alexander for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Julian Alexander Credit: Julian Alexander

Fu, who said he provides masks for students if they don’t have one, records his lectures and shares them via Zoom.

“Based on my readings of the situation in our classroom, on campus, and in the community, I reserve the right to cancel all face to face meetings and conduct all class business over zoom. I understand that zoom is not ideal, and will not take this step lightly,” he wrote students.

So far, he’s heard no objections from students. Fu, a tenured professor who’s taught at UGA since 1985, said he’s prepared for any disciplinary action, including termination.

“I’m a person who walks by faith and not by sight,” said Fu, 64. “If that happens, maybe I’ll find something better.”

UGA spokesman Greg Trevor noted the university and system’s guidelines in response for comment.

“While the University highly recommends that everyone wear masks inside campus facilities, this is ultimately an individual decision, and USG rules do not authorize individual faculty or staff to require face coverings in classrooms or campus buildings,” Trevor said in a statement.

UGA officials declined further comment.

Positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on various campuses and hospitalizations among college-age students have increased since the fall semester began a few weeks ago. The number of reported positive cases doubled at UGA to more than 200 during the most recent seven-day stretch from the prior week. Other larger University System schools have reported similar increases. The University of North Georgia has had 146 confirmed cases in the last two weeks. The schools note many of the positive cases are self-reported.

Caption New residents of the Lipscomb dormitory exit the building past a sign advising persons experiencing COVID-19 symptoms not to enter on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 on the University of Georgia's Campus in Athens, Georgia. The University does not have a mask or vaccine mandate, and is not requiring testing. (Julian Alexander for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Julian Alexander Credit: Julian Alexander

Meanwhile, 281 Georgians between the ages of 18 and 29 were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Thursday, federal data shows. Hospitalizations among that age group increased 19% from the prior week, the 13th highest rate in the nation, according to the data.

The University System has said it strongly encourages students, employees and staff to get any of the COVID-19 vaccines, but has not made it a requirement. System officials have recommended anyone on its campuses who haven’t been vaccinated to wear masks in spaces where social distancing cannot be done. Gov. Brian Kemp has repeatedly said he opposes mask and vaccination mandates.

However, more than 4,000 faculty members and students have now signed a petition demanding the system mandate vaccinations and face masks. The largest private colleges and universities in the Atlanta area have all mandated vaccinations.

University of North Georgia professor Matt Boedy applauded the vote by his colleagues.

“This resolution is being echoed in other faculty bodies at other schools. I plead with the USG and the governor to re-instate its mask mandate. It will get worse if we don’t,” said Boedy, Georgia chapter president of the American Association of University Professors.

System officials have said they are following state public health guidelines to determine its guidance. UGA and many University System schools are offering vaccinations on their campuses. UGA has implored students through social media to get the vaccine and is planning drawings in the coming weeks offering $1,000 to fully vaccinated students, employees and faculty.

Fu, though, doesn’t believe the drawings are enough of an incentive. A mandate, he said, is a better solution.

For now, Fu will be back at work on Monday and closely watching the case numbers to determine his next move.