University of Georgia offers $1,000 prizes to get COVID-19 vaccine

“At the University of Georgia, we are serious about urging our students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated, as vaccinations provide our community’s best protection against COVID-19,” said President Jere W. Morehead said in a statement. “The FDA formally approved the Pfizer vaccine yesterday, and I hope those who may have been hesitant about getting the vaccine will now feel confident in doing so. I am very pleased that this newest incentive program will be retroactive, allowing any current member of our faculty, staff or student body who has been fully vaccinated in the past to participate. I hope it will be a great motivator to those who have not yet been vaccinated.”

UGA does not require students, faculty and employees to get vaccinated to be on campus, following University System of Georgia guidelines. Many faculty members have urged the university to mandate vaccinations or masks in classrooms and other spaces on campus.