$6 million property sale will fund safety upgrades at Fulton schools

The school board in June agreed to sell the former Bailey-Johnson School and gymnasium on Kimball Bridge Road in Alpharetta to a developer for $6,020,000. District officials announced Tuesday they would earmark the proceeds to create safer campuses.

“School safety is at the forefront of all of our thoughts after the many tragedies that we experienced,” Superintendent Mike Looney said at a board meeting. “While we never can be fully prepared, I think that we are well prepared. And we will do even more preparation in advance of school starting.”