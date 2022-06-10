Cobb schools to roll out new crisis alert system after Texas shooting

“The tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is an example of a pure evil act,” Ragsdale said. “Make no mistake: There is no quick fix or solution that will instantly make all schools immune to acts of evil.”

“Everything that we can do — every system, every measure, every process we can do to save time — will ultimately save lives,” he said.

The school district first contracted with AlertPoint in 2017. It functioned as a panic button for employees and was tested in a few schools before it was rolled out more extensively. In February 2021, staff members were notified of an active alert when there was not actually a threat. The district said it “led to a high degree of anxiety for some students and staff.”

When board members raised concerns about the implementation of the now-defunct system, Ragsdale insisted it had been fully functional at the time.

Looking toward the new system, he repeated that he would not discuss details about security publicly.

“Security is paramount to safety, and safety is compromised when information gets out at different levels,” Ragsdale said. “That’s all I’m going to say.”

A small group of parents at Thursday’s school board meeting wanted those discussions. They are pushing for more transparency about what security measures already exist, and for more funds to be used to address mental health needs in schools.

Mindy Seger, who has two students in Cobb schools and organized about a dozen parents to demonstrate at the meeting, said time is of the essence.

“We’re on summer break, but we can work to have those community conversations now when school is not in session,” she said. “And we can be better prepared when our students return in August.”

Parents also asked the district to spend federal pandemic aid on mental health services. Chief School Leadership Officer Sherri Hill said the district is hiring more school psychologists and social workers next year.

To help with the safety issue, the board also approved the hiring of an architect to make internal security improvements at “multiple schools” — an effort that was in the works before the Texas shooting. Ragsdale and district staff would not disclose which schools or what the improvements will be.

The district is asking for permission to use federal pandemic aid on safety and security measures, Ragsdale said.

Cobb is the state’s second-largest district, with about 107,000 students.