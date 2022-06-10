Cobb schools to roll out new crisis alert system after Texas shooting

The Cobb County School District is rolling out a new crisis management system, after a cybersecurity attack on its last system forced all schools into an unwarranted lockdown in 2021.
Centegix, the new system, will enable any employee to trigger a lockdown and notify law enforcement of a threat. It should be functioning by Aug. 1, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said Thursday. Centegix’s website lists several other Georgia school systems among its clients.
It’s one of several new steps the district is taking to ensure school safety following the elementary school shooting in Texas that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
But the details remain under wraps as parents push for more transparency.
The district only disclosed its general plans at Thursday’s school board meeting: In addition to Centegix, it will begin evaluating schools’ preparedness with unannounced lockdown drills. Ragsdale emphasized that students and staff would be made aware that there was not a real threat, and he encouraged parents to talk to their children to prepare them for the drills. The district is also exploring hiring retired law enforcement and veterans as armed guards at schools, although Ragsdale said he does not support arming teachers.
“The tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is an example of a pure evil act,” Ragsdale said. “Make no mistake: There is no quick fix or solution that will instantly make all schools immune to acts of evil.”
“Everything that we can do — every system, every measure, every process we can do to save time — will ultimately save lives,” he said.
The school district first contracted with AlertPoint in 2017. It functioned as a panic button for employees and was tested in a few schools before it was rolled out more extensively. In February 2021, staff members were notified of an active alert when there was not actually a threat. The district said it “led to a high degree of anxiety for some students and staff.”
When board members raised concerns about the implementation of the now-defunct system, Ragsdale insisted it had been fully functional at the time.
Looking toward the new system, he repeated that he would not discuss details about security publicly.
“Security is paramount to safety, and safety is compromised when information gets out at different levels,” Ragsdale said. “That’s all I’m going to say.”
A small group of parents at Thursday’s school board meeting wanted those discussions. They are pushing for more transparency about what security measures already exist, and for more funds to be used to address mental health needs in schools.
Mindy Seger, who has two students in Cobb schools and organized about a dozen parents to demonstrate at the meeting, said time is of the essence.
“We’re on summer break, but we can work to have those community conversations now when school is not in session,” she said. “And we can be better prepared when our students return in August.”
Parents also asked the district to spend federal pandemic aid on mental health services. Chief School Leadership Officer Sherri Hill said the district is hiring more school psychologists and social workers next year.
To help with the safety issue, the board also approved the hiring of an architect to make internal security improvements at “multiple schools” — an effort that was in the works before the Texas shooting. Ragsdale and district staff would not disclose which schools or what the improvements will be.
The district is asking for permission to use federal pandemic aid on safety and security measures, Ragsdale said.
Cobb is the state’s second-largest district, with about 107,000 students.
About the Author