Former historically Black school in Alpharetta to be sold for $6M

A land disturbance permit was recently issued for construction, according to Alpharetta Community Development Director Kathi Cook.

Crescent Communities will build the office development, according to the project brochure.

The Kimball Bridge Road property currently isn’t in use. In recent years it was used as a Fulton schools maintenance facility.

Bailey-Johnson was the only school available to Black students in north Fulton that went beyond 7th grade. The school was open from 1950 to 1968 and was first called Alpharetta Colored School. The school was named after George Bailey, a blacksmith and shop owner, and Warren Johnson, a former slave and advocate for the education of Black children.

As a nod to the two men, their first names were combined for the “Garren” moniker, the project brochure says.

Fernald met with local historians for months to learn the history of Bailey-Johnson. Historian Charles Grogan attended the school in 1953 and provided Fernald with 611 photos taken of students engaging in activities that will be used to honor its history.

Grogan said when the office project is completed he plans to take his 3-year-old great-granddaughter to see how his former school is remembered at the remodeled campus.

“I want to show her where I went to school,” he said.