Atlanta Public Schools to conduct safety review as part of audit plan

“There may be policies and procedures in place, but are they being followed?” said Connie Brown, executive director of internal compliance. “Sometimes, you know, you may not realize this little small thing that you don’t do, how big of an impact that is when it comes to safety particularly.”

She noted concerns about having enough safety officers, especially on elementary campuses.

Metro Atlanta school districts have discussed increased security measures in the wake of the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Other planned audits will target how district employees use purchasing cards, which continues an ongoing analysis of an area that’s susceptible to fraud and misuse. The audit team also plans to review the district’s ethics program, technology risks and human resources.

Completing the audits will require contracts with consultants because the internal audit team is understaffed.

Although the APS budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 includes funding to hire two more internal auditors, Brown said she has vacancies for those positions and two others. She said it’s been tough to fill the openings because of the competitive job market.