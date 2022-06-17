ajc logo
X

Atlanta Public Schools to conduct safety review as part of audit plan

Atlanta Public Schools plans to do an internal safety and security audit. MARC PENDLETON / Dayton Daily News

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Public Schools plans to do an internal safety and security audit. MARC PENDLETON / Dayton Daily News

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Atlanta Public Schools will probe its safety and security efforts, one of several planned internal audits.

The school board’s audit committee on Thursday approved a list of reviews it prioritized for the coming year. Student and staff safety emerged as a top concern during initial conversations with district leaders.

The purpose of internal audits is to investigate district functions, provide improvement recommendations and reduce risks.

ExploreAudit finds closer watch needed on APS purchasing cards

A consultant told the audit committee that administrators expressed increased concern about physical safety and more violence, weapons and gang activity.

Officials are in the early stages of developing the audit plan and did not detail the exact scope of the review.

“There may be policies and procedures in place, but are they being followed?” said Connie Brown, executive director of internal compliance. “Sometimes, you know, you may not realize this little small thing that you don’t do, how big of an impact that is when it comes to safety particularly.”

She noted concerns about having enough safety officers, especially on elementary campuses.

ExploreMetro Atlanta school leaders pitch new safety plans

Metro Atlanta school districts have discussed increased security measures in the wake of the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Other planned audits will target how district employees use purchasing cards, which continues an ongoing analysis of an area that’s susceptible to fraud and misuse. The audit team also plans to review the district’s ethics program, technology risks and human resources.

Completing the audits will require contracts with consultants because the internal audit team is understaffed.

Although the APS budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 includes funding to hire two more internal auditors, Brown said she has vacancies for those positions and two others. She said it’s been tough to fill the openings because of the competitive job market.

ExploreMore stories about Atlanta Public Schools

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks
OPINION: The hits keep coming for Herschel Walker, but do voters care? 6h ago
Tony Thomas leaving WSB-TV after 13 years
19h ago
Kennesaw councilman resigns after city issues permit to Confederate souvenir shop
3h ago
Alleged gang members indicted by feds after bodies found at Gwinnett storage unit
18h ago
Alleged gang members indicted by feds after bodies found at Gwinnett storage unit
18h ago
New Georgia DOE report examines roots of teacher burnout
18h ago
The Latest
Georgia Board of Education approves DeKalb school facilities plan
21h ago
Georgia Tech begins largest campaign in history; goal tops $2 billion
Girls Who Game uses Minecraft to expose DeKalb students to STEM
Featured
The new I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 continues to change with new detours and ramps as the project continues. Most work is done at night and on weekends. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
Gang members using violence to extort inmates, families at Ga. prison for women
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top