Need a job in 2017? Atlanta named No. 6 best city for job seekers

Looking for work for the new year? Atlanta will be a great place for you search, according to NerdWallet. ATL ranked No. 6 on a list of the best cities for job seekers in 2017.

RELATED: 4 high-paying jobs you can get in Atlanta with little or no experience

NerdWallet analyzed federal data for the 100 largest U.S. cities to compile the list, assessing which cities had the most opportunities and also where paychecks go the furthest.

The publication factored each place's October 2016 unemployment rate from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the increase in the working-age population from 2010 to 2015 for the results.

Atlanta ranked No. 6 primarily on the strength of its 4.9 percent unemployment rate in October 2016, followed by its 31.61 percent increase in the working age population between 2010 and 2015.

NerdWallet also determined that the median 2015 annual earnings for full-time workers in Atlanta was $50,424 and gave it high marks for a corresponding median monthly rent of $981 in 2015.

Here’s how the other cities fared.

1. Austin, Texas 2. Denver 3. Nashville, Tennessee 4. Seattle 5. Durham 6. Atlanta 7. Minneapolis 8. Lincoln, Nebraska 9. Irving, Texas 10. Raleigh